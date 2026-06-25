NFL Insider Raises Eye-Opening Theory on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Cardinals Career

ARIZONA — The struggles of Marvin Harrison Jr. have been well documented across his initial two-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals, placing a player who once held a "generational" label next to his name under a massive spotlight entering 2026.

Harrison's struggles and the ultimate root of the cause have been debated on everything from Arizona's organizational structure/coaching staff to injuries and mental lapses.

The answer likely lies within a strong blend of the aforementioned reasons, though SI.com's Albert Breer highlighted another facet that's seen Harrison struggle: his size.

"I'll be honest with everybody here, I'm surprised by the results. Like, I thought Marvin Harrison was going to come in and be a dominant player pretty quickly in the NFL. I do think that if you look at the history of it, and this is really interesting - somebody with the Cardinals brought this up to me last year - bigger receivers take a little longer to translate to the NFL, because they have to do a little bit more to get open at the NFL level," Breer said.

Harrison's frame of 6-3 and 220 lbs places him on the larger end of NFL receivers compared to their 6-0 average (according to November 2024 research).

"There's a little less space for them to be physically dominant the way they were in college, whereas if you're one of these faster guys that was drafted at the top of the first round, being able to run by people, that doesn't really change. The windows might be smaller, but there's not as much of an adjustment for a player like that coming into the NFL."

Ahead of 2025, Harrison made headlines after it was revealed he bulked on 11 pounds of muscle mass to his frame. After a rookie season full of struggles, there was hope Harrison's added strength would see him take a massive leap.

That failed to happen.

Harrison's production and resume at Ohio State was unparalleled, even for a program that has continually spit out highly regarded receivers in recent years. His frame, ability to win at any level of the field and catch radius were all on display in college.

Yet that hasn't fully translated to NFL play despite obvious flashes of Harrison creating that separation and winning against some of the league's top names.

Harrison does a wheelhouse of things very well, though there's no elite trait to his game. He's not an established burner, jaw-dropping route-runner or contested catch freak — which is all fine. Harrison doesn't need to filter himself into a singular category to find success.

Yet there is something to be said on Harrison's struggle to fill massive shoes and expectations.

Whether his frame has contributed to those challenges remains largely up for debate, but entering a third and pivotal season, there's no denying the sizable task at hand.