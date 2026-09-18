5 Biggest Questions That Will Decide Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

It's nearly time for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to battle at State Farm Stadium.

Both teams are 1-0 and set to play their first NFC West matchup of the 2026 season. Teams who advance to 2-0 make the playoffs roughly 70% of the time, so statistically the winner of this matchup is in good shape.

The Seahawks are favored by nearly every account ahead of Sunday. The Cardinals boast a fun offense under Mike LaFleur while Mike Macdonald's defense is nightmare fuel — in the words of Arizona themselves.

To gain a better perspective from Seattle's vantage point, we spoke with Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener on five burning questions surrounding the matchup:

1. How confident are you in Drew Lock vs AZ?

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brener: I think Lock can play well enough to keep the Seahawks in the game. I don't think Lock is a lock to get the Seahawks a win, but he can definitely fill in for Sam Darnold by keeping the ball in the offense's hands.

Lock threw for 187 yards in the team's game last week against the New England Patriots, which was serviceable, but not jaw-dropping. I'm expecting similar results against the Cardinals, which may or may not lead to a win.

2. Is there anything different about this Seahawks defense from last season?

Brener: I think there's a stronger sense of camaraderie within the defense. There are some new pieces, as Riq Woolen and Boye Mafe departed in free agency, but they have been replaced by veterans who can fill in for them just fine.

This defense is going to find a way to win in every matchup possible, which makes it extremely difficult to go up against them. They are relentless and will stop at nothing to turn the ball over or send your offense back out onto the sideline without points.

3. Give me one underrated Seahawks player that Cardinals fans need to know on Sunday?

Brener: With Zach Charbonnet out, George Holani is expected to receive the backup running back reps. Holani isn't a household name, as he has one career touchdown, which he scored during the team's last meeting with the Cardinals back in Week 10 of last season.

He wasn't a huge factor in the team's season opener, with just 29 yards on eight carries, but he should have a chance to get a similar amount of reps. It could lead to another trip to the end zone.

4. What matchup do you think determines the game?

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brener: This game is going to be decided at the line of scrimmage, specifically by Seattle's offensive line versus Arizona's defensive line. With Lock under center instead of Darnold, the Seahawks are likely to rely on their run game a little more than they normally would.

If the Cardinals' defensive line can handle rookie Jadarian Price and the rest of the rushing attack, I like their chances to pull off the upset.

5. Final score prediction

Brener: This will be tight, as most divisional games are, but I still believe the Seahawks will come out on top with a 17-10 victory to go to 2-0 on the season.