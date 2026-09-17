Trey McBride, Budda Baker Headline First Seahawks-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks revealed their first injury reports of Week 2.

Both teams are 1-0 and entering their first taste of NFC West action of 2026. The Seahawks have beaten the Cardinals in nine consecutive games, though new Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur hopes to bring that to an end.

Wednesday's injury report brought a mix of big names and veteran rest days. First, we'll take a quick glimpse at Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Sam Darnold (glute), Ty Okada (hamstring)

LIMITED: Anthony Bradford (knee), Nick Emmanwori (ankle/hip), Josh Jones (knee), Cooper Kupp (back)

FULL: Tory Horton (hamstring), Josh Jobe (wrist)

The Seahawks ruled out Sam Darnold (glute) for this coming week, which will put Drew Lock under center in Arizona.

"In my opinion, they are the best coached team in football. I think they have the best defense in football, and now, in my opinion, they have a really, really good quarterback with it," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday.

"Yeah, he [Darnold] is down this week. But again, like I just said with Drew, the moment's not too big for him. I think he's a good quarterback who's played a lot of good football."

It's possible the Seahawks get all of Emmanwori, Horton and Okada on the field this Sunday, which would be massive for Seattle's hopes of emerging 2-0 and extending that winning streak to ten games over Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Josh Sweat (rest), Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), Budda Baker (rest), Trey McBride (rest)

LIMITED: Isaiah Adams (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs), Garrett Williams (Achilles), Cody Simon (shoulder), Max Melton (ankle), Roy Lopez groin), Jack Gibbens (shoulder)

Good news for the Cardinals: Sweat, Baker and McBride were simply having rest days. McBride was spotted during the open portion of practice while Sweat and Baker were not.

The Cardinals placed safety Kitan Crawford on injured reserve, you can read more about that here.

Arizona was pleased to regain Isaiah Adams to the practice field after the starting right guard was out in Week 1. LaFleur says the team will evaluate each day on its own leading into a decision for Sunday, but he was a fan of the progress Adams made prior to the injury.

"He did some really good things, and then unfortunately in practice, kind of got rolled up on a little bit. But he's feeling good, and we'll see what he looks like on the grass today," said LaFleur.

What's Next?

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals and Seahawks will practice Thursday and Friday before revealing game designations such as out, doubtful or questionable. If a player is fully healthy, they'll be removed from the injury report.

Saturday is a key day to watch, as that's when the Cardinals and Seahawks will make up to two practice squad elevations. If any big player is questionable and a team elevates somebody at their position, that could be a major sign for Sunday.

On gameday, final inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff (set for 1:25 PM MST) at State Farm Stadium. We'll learn then if any questionable or doubtful players are out.