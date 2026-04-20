6 Current Cardinals Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 NFL Draft with a wild array of possibilities — some more realistic than others at this point in time.

Yet when it comes to the draft, the Cardinals are massive wild cards with the No. 3 pick. Various position groups are possible upgrades, and for a roster that needs several injections of talent across the board, maybe we can't rule anything out.

As a result, there's a handful of Cardinals who could eventually lose their jobs as a result of draft night festivities.

Note: This list isn't all players who will lose their jobs immediately, but more so in the near future.

RB James Conner

Who could take his job: Jeremiyah Love

The Cardinals are heavily rumored to be wanting the draft's top running back, and with Tyler Allgeier freshly arriving on a multi-year contract from free agency, it feels like Conner would eventually be phased out by Love's presence.

Conner's on the final year of a deal that was restructured this offseason after he suffered a season-ending foot injury. His time just might be coming to an end in the desert regardless after 2026, though Love's selection probably stamps that.

OLB Baron Browning

Who could take his job: David Bailey

I wanted to put Zaven Collins here, though the Cardinals are satisfied with his strong performance in the run game. If any outside linebacker is set to lose a spot with a new pass rusher's arrival, it would be Browning.

Browning is essentially the third down linebacker opposite of Josh Sweat for obvious pass rush scenarios. With questions around Bailey's presence in the run game, Arizona would likely keep Collins in his current role and demote Browning, who isn't bad but more so sporadic in terms of role and production.

ILB Mack Wilson Sr.

Who could take his job: Arvell Reese

Reese is a more exciting version of what defensive coordinator Nick Rallis wanted Wilson to be in terms of operating as a versatile ILB/OLB chess piece in the front seven. Wilson is in the final year of his contract and Reese's arrival could see him eventually step into that very role.

It's notable Reese will likely take most reps as an edge rusher, though to really maximize his potential, Rallis would generate packages where he can roam in sort of that Micah Parsons rover role.

OT Elijah Wilkinson

Who could take his job: Francis Mauigoa

This feels like a bit of a stretch as we don't know exactly what Wilkinson is in terms of starting/backup role, though he could be considered the favorite to be Arizona's right tackle right now if a game were to be played today.

With that understood, the Cardinals are heavily anticipated to attack the right tackle position early in the draft. Mauigoa or Spencer Fano are the top two tackles in this class who could slot into Arizona's starting lineup immediately. There's no clear-cut guy on the Cardinals' roster, and that bodes well for anybody arriving from the draft.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Who could take his job: Jordyn Tyson

This is where things could really get chaotic with a trade down by Arizona. If the Cardinals miss out on coveted positions and stay true to a Best Player Available approach, Tyson could very well fit the mold here as the Cardinals need playmakers regardless of position.

Harrison hasn't lived up to the No. 4 pick expectations placed on him and could be on his last leg if Mike LaFleur can't maximize him.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Who could take his job: Ty Simpson

Brissett, especially if he receives a pay raise, will be the starter in Arizona to begin the regular season regardless if another quarterback arrives.

With that said, there is a possibility Ty Simpson would see starting reps down the stretch of 2026 if the Cardinals again struggle. That, combined with Brissett's contract expiring this season (which again could change) practically makes him a sitting duck beyond this season if Simpson is drafted early.