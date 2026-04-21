One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Cardinals Overnight

The Arizona Cardinals are no strangers to draft day trades, and 2026 again appears to be primed for the organization to wheel-and-deal at some point during festivities.

The Cardinals, owning the No. 3 pick, are owners of the league's worst-kept secret in their intentions for trading down.

There's several different suitors for a potential trade down, but an often rumored team connected with Arizona for a trade up to the third overall pick would be a dream scenario for a Cardinals team that could flip their fortunes seemingly overnight.

The Perfect Cardinals NFL Trade Scenario

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cardinals would massively benefit from a trade down while the Dallas Cowboys need to scratch their itch to replace Micah Parsons with one of the draft's top defensive players in either Arvell Reese or David Bailey.

The deal would feature Arizona trading the No. 3 and 104 picks to Dallas for picks 12 and 20. This is nearly a 50% even trade according to the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft pick value chart.

This would give the Cardinals multiple first-round picks and the ability to do a number of things to really kickstart head coach Mike LaFleur's first season.

Why This is Perfect Cardinals Draft Trade

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals enter this week with a plethora of needs, and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has always been an active decision-maker when it comes to navigating the draft board either up or down during his prior three drafts in charge.

By moving down with Dallas, the No. 12 pick could afford them numerous top options they would have entertained at their original pick. That includes players such as Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. or offensive tackle prospects in Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Utah's Spencer Fano.

The 20th overall pick, initially belonging to the Green Bay Packers from the Parsons trade, can be used in three different ways:

1. With Arizona owning No. 34 in the second round, the Cardinals use this to auction off to the highest bidder to get 2027 draft capital

2. The Cardinals are able to take whichever position wasn't addressed (OT/EDGE) with their top pick earlier in the order

3. Ty Simpson, likely available here, can be welcomed with open arms to the desert with no worries about trading up from No. 34 to get him

Speaking of No. 34, the Cardinals also wouldn't be precluded from making a move back into the order to make a third first-round pick if they felt so obliged with a prospect they love still available.

The possibilities are limitless with the Dallas trade coming to fruition, and if the cards are played right, Arizona could change their fortunes overnight.