2 Brutally Honest Reactions to Latest Kyler Murray Update
TEMPE -- QB Kyler Murray again won't be starting for the organization, as the Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 9 Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys with Jacoby Brissett again in the saddle.
"Okay with the quarterback. looking at the week of work today, Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game, so Jacoby will start," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"Obviously, feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day. So that's with that."
Two honest thoughts after just the latest development in this wild week for Murray and the Cardinals:
Kyler Murray's Missed Opportunity
I want to be clear that Murray is the most competitive person I've covered since joining the Cardinals and Phoenix Suns beat. Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to win as badly as he does.
That being said, this feels like a massive opportunity missed for Murray.
The possibility to turn the Cardinals' season around, on Monday Night Football, against the Cowboys in a stadium where he's historically dominated? It felt like a movie script.
Now, that show's cancelled.
That's not Murray's fault, as his foot sprain appears to be much more serious than initially thought - though Week 9 felt like the perfect opportunity for the former No. 1 overall pick and save the day.
Instead, it could be his backup.
The Stage is Set for Jacoby Brissett to Take Starting Duties
When opportunity knocks, you have to answer.
After multiple games of having the Cardinals' offense looking the best it has all season, Brissett again will get another opportunity to show what he can do against a horrible Cowboys defense.
For as much as we talked about the perfect runway for Murray's redemption - Brissett is equally as set up to have a strong third consecutive outing and make a solidified case to be the permanent starter moving forward.
"He's got really good command. Understands what we're trying to get done with each play. And he's a vet - he doesn't really get fooled a lot," Gannon told reporters on Brissett.
Should Brissett again show the previous command and poise in Arizona's offense like he did in his prior two outings, and the Cardinals are able to move the ball and put points up - it should be clear Brissett is the better of the two quarterbacks at this point in time.
Whether the Cardinals will acknowledge that is a different story.