Cardinals Reveal Why Kyler Murray Won’t Start vs Cowboys
ARIZONA -- Kyler Murray will not start for the Arizona Cardinals against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Murray has missed the prior two games with a mid-foot sprain, and now Jacoby Brissett will be the starter, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Okay with the quarterback, looking at the week of work today, Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game, so Jacoby will start. Obviously, feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day. So that's with that," he told reporters on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Gannon told reporters the Cardinals were preparing for Murray to be the starter - though things have now quickly changed.
"Everyone's different. Every player, every injury is kind of unique. And he's been pushing. We've been pushing. He is getting better. He's had some more work this last week, but like I said, he's just not ready to go yet," said Gannon.
"But as far as that position's a little bit different, because you got to have a plan ready. That's why I'm saying Jacoby's starting, but if he can have a role, he can have a role. But you take it one day at a time. I know he wants to be out there, and he's doing everything he can, just he's not quite there yet."
The Cardinals' offense has arguably looked better with Brissett under center, though wins have been hard to come by for an Arizona team currently riding a five-game losing skid.
Gannon says injured reserve is not currently on the table for Murray, though they'll take their time with Murray's ultimate status. The extra day of rest could see Murray adopt an emergency quarterback role.
Inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Monday.
"I'm not trying to be coy, but there's a lot of different scenarios that can happen in two days that you would make the decision - what's best for the player and best for the team - to that be the case," Gannon continued.
"... So weird things have happened outside of your control for 48 hours leading up to a game, and things change. That's kind of the reason."
Both the Cardinals and Cowboys will practice once more today before releasing final injury reports ahead of their primetime clash.