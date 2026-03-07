One Free Agent the Arizona Cardinals Must Sign — No Excuses

The Arizona Cardinals move into free agency with plenty of money to spend, and potentially more on the way.

Arizona, not including Kyler Murray's release (thanks to lack of clarity of it being a pre or post-June 1 release), has $48 million in cap space entering 2026's free agency period.

There's plenty of positions the Cardinals could and should look to upgrade over the coming weeks, though the largest area of improvement comes along the offensive line.

Spots such as left/right guard and right tackle are begging to be addressed at some point this offseason. The perfect plug-and-play candidate will be available, and the Cardinals need to strike.

Cardinals Must Sign Isaac Seumalo in Free Agency

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

I present to you, Isaac Seumalo.

He isn't the most coveted name on the market, nor will he reset any records in terms of pay — which is more than fine for Arizona.

Seumalo has been nothing short of consistent at every stop he's been at, whether it was his first seven years with Philadelphia or the last three seasons in Pittsburgh.

He just turned 32, so there's not extensive gas left in the tank, though there's still quality years left in the Oregon State product.

The Cardinals, whether it be Evan Brown or Isaiah Adams, could use an upgrade in terms of play and consistency in the interior — regardless of who their quarterback is next year.

He was listed as Pro Football Focus' top offensive guard available with the following explanation:

"Seumalo has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen over the past four seasons, posting PFF grades between 66.3 and 73.9 during that span. This past season, he ranked seventh among guards in PFF pass-blocking grade (76.4) and 27th in run-blocking grade (67.1)."

Seumalo has graded out as the 16th, 26th and 12th-best guard in the league throughout the last three seasons. He's has starting experience at left and right guard through his career and has played in 13+ games in each of his last four seasons.

Seumalo also is not expected to break the bank, with contract projections of $8 million (PFF) and $9.6 million (Spotrac) per season. He allowed three sacks last year but was not called for a penalty once.

He isn't some sort of long-term elixir in Arizona. The Cardinals should still explore options for the future even with his potential arrival.

Yet when it comes to solidifying the interior next to center Hjalte Froholdt for value on the open market, Seumalo projects as a consistently solid player that's efficient in both the pass and run.

He's not the biggest name. He won't bring jersey sales to the desert, nor is he likely to make any All-Pro teams.

However, he's a free agent the Cardinals must sign — with no excuses.