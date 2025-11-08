NFL Execs Casting Doubt on Kyler Murray’s Future With Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, despite not even playing in recent weeks, has taken over the national spotlight as the future of the franchise passer continues to be heavily debated.
Murray's time in the desert could very well be coming to an end after 2025, as the Cardinals are heavily reported to be anticipating discussions with Murray's camp after this season to evaluate a path forward.
NFL execs believe Murray is on the way out.
NFL Executives Say Kyler Murray Exit is Expected
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones with more:
"Multiple executives I spoke with around the league expressed doubt Murray will play again for the Cardinals this season should they be unable to turn things around. Arizona is 3-5 and Murray can't return until Week 14 at the earliest.
"Brissett has been the better quarterback according to most statistics, and if Arizona is ready to move on, the franchise would not want to risk injury to Murray and hurt his trade status."
Arizona's offense is averaging roughly a touchdown and 70 more yards per game with Brissett under center. With Murray now on injured reserve, Brissett will have another four weeks to cement his status.
Sources also expressed to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter that a split was "imminent" between the two sides while NFL Media's Tom Pelissero says no conversations surrounding Murray's future have happened yet:
"It's TBD on the future. There's not been in-depth discussions about this at this point. I think it's fair to say that his future with the Cardinals is in some doubt at this point, but we'll see how these next couple of months go before all the options sort of crystallize for exactly what direction this heads."
What Cardinals Are Saying About Kyler Murray
Arizona, publicly, hasn't touched conversations on Murray's future as they're in the midst of a hopeful turnaround following a 2-5 start.
This week, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM and was asked about Murray:
"Kyler right now is in the building, he's working hard. He's doing everything he can to get himself healthy. That's where his focus is," Ossenfort said.
"We're going to do everything we can to get him in a good spot to help us out come later in the season once he's completely healthy.
"When we put a guy on IR, that's four weeks away. A lot of things can happen between now and then. I think Jacoby has certainly done a great job of leading our offense and we're expecting more of the same moving forward. Jacoby's put himself in a good spot for where we're going offensively.
"When Kyler gets healthy - right now we know he's going to be missing four weeks - and we'll assess when we get to that point."