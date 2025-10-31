Full First-Round Mock Draft Has Cardinals Facing Tough Choice
Welcome to the midway point of the 2025 season. We're now at a spot where it makes a bit more sense to roll with the current order for the 2026 NFL Draft for a fresh mock, although late surges and fall-offs could always throw wrenches into the works.
But until that happens, we can move forward with the next 2026 NFL Draft mock of the year.
The Arizona Cardinals have themselves a top-10 selection in this update, and they may be on track to stay in that range.
Let's get things started with the first overall pick, as the New Orleans Saints are on the clock...
1. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The current owners of the top overall pick can’t afford to miss their franchise quarterback and Mendoza appears to be that guy. Mendoza took a remarkably massive step forward at Indiana under Curt Cignetti after time with Cal and his combination of arm strength, athleticism, and processing makes him a great fit for immediate success under Kellen Moore.
2. New York Jets
The pick: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Moore is ready for a jump to the pros as a redshirt sophomore after taking a year to learn and develop at Oregon. The all-world athleticism and upside will have teams excited for what he can likely become. The Jets have been fooled by athleticism and upside at quarterback before, but Moore is a much safer option than previous tries.
3. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The best player in the 2026 NFL Draft doesn’t play quarterback, so the Titans will happily draft him with the third pick. Bain is a game-changing edge defender in the top-tier of pass rushers we’ve seen in recent years. Tennessee needs that kind of defender to be a key fixture of the team’s future, and he checks every single box you have and then some.
4. Cleveland Browns
The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
Downs is considered one of the class’s best players despite his safety position, but he’s that good. The Browns can’t be picky with adding talent to this roster, so they won’t mind adding a superstar defensive back to an overlooked defense.
5. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
I’m not about the inconsistency everyone seems to have with Proctor. He’s a massive bodyguard for the blindside with some great rushing and pass catching abilities! Jokes aside, the Dolphins need that kind of guy to protect Tua Tagovailoa (or perhaps someone else?).
6. New York Giants
The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Fano has really grown on me at the top right tackle in the class, although I'm not ready to call him OT1 just yet. Although the Giants could use another receiver to keep this offense afloat after injuries to Malik Nabors and Cam Skattebo, pairing Fano with Andrew Thomas at left tackle will ensure offensive stability that doesn’t appear in the box score.
7. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Where do we start with fixing a Ravens’ defense that should not be as bad as it is considering the personnel? Well, they have no long term answers for edge rusher; even if Mike Green works out, they need more than just him. Parker hasn’t tossed up the insane production he has in prior years, but he’s picking up steam and he’s a proven commodity that should entice Baltimore.
8. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
WR1 has some TOUGH competition right now (more later), but he’s a perfect blend of speed and route running, plus he’s become a much more reliable and consistent pass catcher with prior drop concerns. I believe the Raiders will look to add a cornerstone or two early in the 2026 NFL Draft before taking a shot at a quarterback, and securing Tyson to play with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers gives them a high-powered offense once that position gets figured out.
9. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Mauigoa is still one of my favorite players in the class, and many think he could make a move inside for the pros. The Cardinals right side of the offensive line legitimately has no one for 2026 thanks to injuries, pending free agents, and unreliable players. Plug Mauigoa somewhere on the right side and he will become an instant standout.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson
The Bengals need to draft the best defensive player available regardless of position in this defensively-loaded class, but they’ll happily take the top defensive interior player — and he holds that distinction by a sizable margin. Woods is the type of defensive lineman who makes the jobs of the guys around him easier by taking on blocks and stuffing the run. There’s some decent pass rushing upside here, but Cincinnati just needs him to come in and impact the game.
11. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
The pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Simpson could be QB1 when it’s all said and done, and there were a handful of teams who bypassed him for other positions in this mock, but that’s why this is a mock — to play around with plenty of outcomes. The Rams certainly aren’t opposed to getting their QB of the future, even with Stafford playing remarkably well despite his age and injuries. Simpson developed splendidly on the bench for Alabama before becoming a Heisman front runner, and he could find the same path in the pros depending on Stafford's outlook.
12. Washington Commanders
The pick: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu are studs and are keeping Washington’s defense afloat. That said, they’re both on the wrong side of 30 and Wagner is closer to 40 now. Reese can start as a role player depending on the future of those veterans, but he can become a Swiss Army knife for Dan Quinn’s scheme and dominate with multiple caps.
13. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Yes, the Vikings are getting adequate play from the cornerback position this year, but the group can stand for a significant upgrade and someone who plays into the future of the team. Delane made a multi-million dollar decision to transfer to LSU and he stands as my CB1 until further notice. All he does is make plays, and a Minnesota defense that has punked their opponents with defensive playmakers will be thrilled to add him to that format.
14. Houston Texans
The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
I’ve been a massive proponent of the Texans having to take the top offensive lineman available on day one, but there’s not a guy who remotely compares to Love’s status. Joe Mixon still has another year on his deal, but we haven’t seen him once this year due to injuries. Woody Marks is a great role player, and he and Love will put the Texans offense over the top to pair with an elite defense.
15. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
Like the Texans, the Cowboys need to add top trench play ASAP, but on the defensive side. Faulk’s production hasn’t been there, but he has unlimited potential thanks to his massive size and ability to play multiple spots. Dallas has next to nothing coming from their defensive front, but Faulk is the talent that turns that around quickly.
16. Carolina Panthers
The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
I love Bailey and if not for Rueben Bain he would be my EDGE1. I know the league likely doesn’t feel the same, however, which will have him drop more than he should. But the Panthers won’t let him get past them. Bailey boosts a pass rush with some intriguing youngsters like Princy Umanmielen and Nic Scourton to form quite the rotation.
17. Chicago Bears
The pick: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Aside from Bailey, no edge rusher in the country has produced and dominated on a weekly basis more than Howell. Texas A&M has produced plenty of edge rushers in recent years, but none have matched the production of Howell and it’s not an accident. The Bears can’t seem to figure out their pass rush, but Howell is a great option to try and turn things around — especially
18. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
The pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
I mentioned a receiver who will push Jordyn Tyson for WR1 status and it's Lemon. USC's star receiver has carved up defenses all year long and he's playing himself into becoming a top-10 pick. There's not much you can point to in his game that stands out as a weakness, and he will have little problems separating in the pros thanks to his speed and footwork. The Browns should aim to slide Jerry Jeudy into a complementary role with a more consistent receiver, and adding Lemon will give whoever plays quarterback the top passing option they've lacked for years.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Another year of Ohio State producing next-level receivers, and Tate is a fun one. Despite his massive frame, Tate wins with his downfield playmaking rather than bullying guys underneath. Pairing him and DK Metcalf gives the Steelers size and underrated speed out wide. No matter what direction they go at quarterback, they will appreciate the easy targets who can blow up the box score.
20. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
For the umpteenth straight season, the 49ers are among the league's most battered rosters following season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Depth is needed practically everywhere if for no other reason than to prepare for what feels like inevitable losses. The secondary straight-up needs improvement and investment though, and Hood has stepped up into a premier role for the Vols while top coverman Jermond McCoy continues healing from a knee injury last year.
21. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
Like their northern-California counterparts, the Chargers are once again facing major injury problems. Their offensive line should be exceptional, but injuries to Rashawn Slater don't help an average interior. Ioane would be a drastic upgrade at guard with some, but not a lot, of center experience if the team is ready to call it quits on Bradley Bozeman.
22. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The longer McCoy doesn't play the more I wonder how much fresh film we will have to see how the stud cover man looks following a knee injury. Still, what we've seen prior is enough to warrant top draft capital, and the Chiefs won't mind snagging him in the back half of round one. McCoy has the size teams want with the ball skills they dream of. As Kansas City reloads their defense, McCoy would be a terrific, young, and cheap addition to its secondary.
23. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Rams secured their future under center and already boast a good offensive supporting cast. Their strong defense has areas that can be improved, such as cornerback, but adding Hill to this front seven is too enticing to pass up. The do-it-all linebacker excels at rushing the passer -- an area that the Rams already do well. With refinement to his pass coverage and run defense, Los Angeles could have themselves the final piece to their defensive front with a linebacker that does everything.
24. Detroit Lions
The pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
If you look at the Lions' cornerback depth chart, you'd be impressed and rightfully so. Unfortunately, the position has been dismantled by injuries and their options are getting lighter with each passing week. It wouldn't hurt to add another talented corner to a good room to ensure depth, youth, and upside. Terrell's brother, A.J., has been an underrated stud with the Falcons and he's no slouch himself. He's a long-term solution for guys who may eventually price themselves out, but he can find a starting role early.
25. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas
Look at the Bills' edge rushers and you can see they have a type: Big, long defenders with strength over speed (albeit with a preferred mix of both). With what's currently on the board, and there's no shortage of stud pass rushers to consider, Rhodes looks exactly like what Buffalo fancies at the position. Rhodes has flourished in a larger role for the Razorbacks as one of their lone standout performers. He would blend in perfectly with the rest of the group and could potentially usurp them all, including stud Gregory Rousseau.
26. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Seahawks don't have many glaring weaknesses, but they could use another receiver to pair with superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They don't have to look far to find their guy, either. Boston has dominated in an offense full of NFL talent, but he's using his big frame to beat up defensive backs better than he has before. He has sure hands and stretches the field, making him a great partner in crime to Smith-Njigba.
27. Denver Broncos
The pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
This Broncos team is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, but the tight end position remains a spot that could stand for an upgrade. Sadiq is big and moves well for his size. He needs to clean up his overall receiving prowess after sitting and learning, especially with drops. But if/when Sadiq grows in that area, he will turn into a weapon for Bo Nix to capitalize on in the red zone with a cast of receivers to attack every part of the field. We know how much head coach Sean Payton enjoys his tight ends, and Sadiq can be the player he's been searching for.
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Missouri
Get used to seeing Wilson in my mocks; and be prepared for many others to eventually catch up with me. The Missouri pass rusher made a tough choice to transfer from a proven defensive factory in Georgia to bet on himself for more playing time and he's been even better than you could imagine. The Buccaneers defense is always looking for pass rushers, and they aren't getting what they'd like out of the several players they've rolled the dice on in recent years.
29. New England Patriots
The pick: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
Mike Vrabel knows how to coach a defense and he's found a way to get sack production for veterans Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson. They're working this year, but neither are long-term answers. Insert Mason Thomas, who is stacking consecutive strong seasons under Brent Venables in Norman. The senior pass rusher has come to life after Oklahoma made the transition to the SEC, proving he's more than ready for the pros.
30. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
If you aren't familiar with Height, that's understandable. Height has played for four different programs in four seasons, but he found his forever home with the Red Raiders, and he's dominated. Across from David Bailey, who went earlier in this mock, Height has seen his best season, but he's also grown into his position as a much better and mature pass rusher. The Eagles interior defensive line managed the loss of Milton Williams thanks to Moro Ojomo, but they're still trying to replace Josh Sweat. Height can be part of a new rotation with a healthy Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.
31. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
The pick: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Can the Cowboys afford to pay pending free agent George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb? Perhaps, after all, they saved some major dough by trading away Micah Parsons. If they can't, then Brazzell becomes the perfect replacement for Pickens. Brazzell is the latest in big-play receivers for the Vols, joining Jalen Hyatt a few years back. There's a better blend of physical qualities with Brazzell than there were with Hyatt, but his fit in the Pickens' role would keep Dallas's offense potent. And even if Pickens stays, why not go crazy and add Brazzell? It's not like there's notable depth on the current team as is.
32. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Perhaps Daniel Jones has truly revitalized his career in the same way that Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have. Until he slows down, and he hasn't shown any signs of doing so, the Colts can move forward with him and start detailing this roster. Indianapolis has gotten some solid production from their pass rush, but it could be completely different with Kwity Paye a pending free agent. Even if he returns, and he should, you can never have too many pass rushers and Uiagalelei's value at the end of round one mimics the value they got from Paye in 2021. Uiagalelei, Paye, and Laiatu Latu make up a trifecta of pass rushers set for years to come.