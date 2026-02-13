Two Reasons Why Arizona Cardinals Kept Nick Rallis

The Arizona Cardinals move into 2026 with their defensive coordinator puzzle finally solved.

The Cardinals are reportedly keeping Nick Rallis as their play-caller for a fourth season in spite of Jonathan Gannon being sent packing from head coaching duties.

Rallis had been under heavy fire and scrutiny after a dismal 2025 where Arizona, statistically, had one of the worst defenses in the league. And while Gannon took a large part of that blame, Rallis ultimately called the Cardinals' defense — which led many to believe he'd also be fired, too.

The Cardinals did interview plenty of names before reverting back to Rallis — ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says ultimately play-calling experience and continuity is why Rallis was able to return under new head coach Mike LaFleur:

"Arizona Cardinals retaining Nick Rallis, who will stay on as DC, source confirms. Arizona explored several options at DC but ultimately wanted playcalling experience. Rallis brings that and continuity<" Fowler posted on X.

Practically the only other coordinator Arizona deemed a finalist with play-calling experience was Wink Martindale, a long-time defensive coordinator who was notably aggressive in schematics and approach.

Rallis' defense typically ranked in the middle in terms of sending pressure, rather adopting a "bend but don't break" defensive mentality that didn't exactly see Arizona produce great results in 2025. The Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the league in stats such as yards and points per game.

Rallis was well liked and respected within the Cardinals' locker room, which at this point serves as a floor for a talented Arizona defense that hopefully won't be hampered with injuries to the massive extents in 2025.

Football is a complementary game, and Arizona's offense didn't quite hold up their end of the bargain either. There's hope with LaFleur calling plays now, the Cardinals' offense will be humming to new levels and ultimately helping their counterparts on defense.

Fresh off a 3-14 record, there was hope Arizona would move into the offseason with massive changes within the organization to move forward.

Rallis doesn't quite qualify as a change, though perhaps without Gannon lurking in the shadows, he'll be able to throw some different heat on the field as a defensive play-caller.

With LaFleur certainly handling majority of offensive duties, the Cardinals' call on their defensive coordinator was massive. Rallis undoubtedly has his work cut out for him moving into the future.

