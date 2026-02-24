Pre-Combine Mock Draft: What Every Team Should Do, Including Cardinals

The NFL Scouting Combine is here, and now is a great time for a fresh 2026 NFL Draft mock as a reminder of where we stand.

The top of this year's draft class feels fairly set, but there's plenty of opportunity for guys hovering in Day 1 to jump up the board and into the first round. We've seen as much rotation of players in and out of Day 2 throughout the season as I can remember in recent years.

The draft process has been thrilling because of it, but it provides no shortage of ways to shake things up. A draft class that lacks quarterback options becomes the gift that keeps on giving, with other positions fluctuating non-stop:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Tattoo this pick—there are no other viable quarterback options at the top. Regardless, Mendoza put together one of the greatest seasons college football has ever seen.

His rich development under Curt Cignetti after transferring to Indiana shows that he's a sponge for great coaching. If Klint Kubiak is who we think he is, Mendoza could be the savior of this franchise.

2. New York Jets

The pick: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

It's going to be tough for the Jets to sell the second overall pick with no quarterbacks available, and they likely would have taken one anyway. With a trade down unlikely, they should roll the dice on the freakish Reese.

This is a franchise that needs to take risks to turn things around, and adding Reese to an Aaron Glenn defense could make his transition easier. Reese will get comparisons to Micah Parsons as a college linebacker, probably translating to edge in the pros, making this pick a fun gamble.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The Cardinals should be addressing the trenches on one side of the football with this pick. After passing on Will Anderson Jr. in 2023 in favor of Paris Johnson Jr., we’ll flip the script this time.

Bain is special, and if not for his shorter arms, we might be discussing him as a "generational" talent. Instead, he's "only" an elite player who feels like a sure thing for the pros. Bain opposite Josh Sweat, with Walter Nolen up front, gives Arizona exactly what they need in the front seven to compete with high-flying NFC offenses.

4. Tennessee Titans

The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

With Robert Saleh in town, it makes sense that the Titans would add the best defensive player on the board with their top pick. Bailey is that guy, having led the nation in sacks and built a resume with three strong starting seasons.

Saleh's defenses excel with great pass rushes, and Bailey gives him what he needs on a roster currently devoid of proven rushers.

5. New York Giants

The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Giants have made serious investments in their pass rush and now must fortify the other side of the line. They already have some good players on the offensive line, like Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz, but it’s not enough.

Mauigoa was one of the College Football Playoff's best players, leaving little doubt about his jump to the next level. Whether he plays right tackle or right guard, the Giants can be confident that they're adding a much better and more proven player than their last attempt to shore up the line with Evan Neal.

6. Cleveland Browns

The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns absolutely should not reach for a quarterback here. Instead, they can add a player who makes whoever starts under center much more successful. That’s exactly what Tate does.

He continues the long line of superstar Ohio State wide receivers after a massive 2025 breakout. He’s a big-bodied receiver who stretches the field with great hands. Few offensive weapons in this class open up an offense like he does, which is why he’s the first skill player off the board.

7. Washington Commanders

The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Downs entered the summer considered one of the best defensive players in the entire class, and he enters the thick of the 2026 draft process as just that. Safeties don’t carry the value they should, but the Commanders shouldn’t let that stop them from adding such a talented, proven player.

If Downs is available at seven—which he likely will be—Washington shouldn’t overthink it. Adding a safety like him, in the mold of Kyle Hamilton or Derwin James, could take their defense to the next level.

8. New Orleans Saints

The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Alvin Kamara isn’t who he once was, and no one else on this roster should shape Kellen Moore’s future decisions at running back. After Tyler Shough showed promise as a rookie, it’s in New Orleans’ best interest to continue building the offense around him.

Adding a playmaking running back—both on the ground and through the air—does exactly that, and Love fits the bill. Moore had his best offensive success with star running backs, and Love is one of them.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC



The Chiefs could add the best defensive player on the board, potentially trading up to do so. If they stay at nine, though, they should simply take the best available player who can get them back on track to competing for championships.

Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, will carve up defenses and give Patrick Mahomes a truly reliable pass catcher without injury or off-field concerns. Mahomes can get the most out of his receivers, but it’s time for Kansas City to stop overthinking it and give their Hall of Fame quarterback a legitimate top target.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Like the Chiefs, the Bengals should add the top defensive player available. Unlike Kansas City, their need for offensive playmakers is nearly nonexistent, so they should focus solely on defense. Delane grew into his best form in his lone season at LSU, pairing ball skills with excellent technique.

Cincinnati’s front seven could use more help getting after the quarterback, but a cornerback who makes offenses pay for throwing his way gives them an immediate advantage while the pass rush continues to develop.

11. Miami Dolphins

The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Dolphins’ offensive line has needed work for several seasons, and patchwork efforts have stalled the offense and contributed to a new regime. Changes must be made to get a volatile offense back on track.

Enter Fano, one of the draft’s top linemen regardless of position, who will start at right tackle from day one. Fano has dominated the strong side of the line for the Utes over the past two years and projects as an immediate starter.

12. Dallas Cowboys

The pick: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Several top pass rushers are available here for the Cowboys, but it will be difficult to pass on Styles if he’s on the board. The Ohio State standout missed just one tackle all season in 2025, and it didn’t come until the postseason.

The Cowboys have plenty of experimental players across the defense, so adding a proven and instinctive linebacker like Styles is the smartest and safest move they can make.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Rams’ secondary struggled throughout the postseason and was exposed as perhaps the team’s biggest weakness on an otherwise championship-caliber roster. Thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ poor 2025 season, the Rams are in a position to add the game-changing cornerback who can fix this issue for good.

McCoy missed all of 2025 due to a prior knee injury, but he was so dominant before that there are few questions about him beyond how he looks coming back. Surrounded by one of the league’s best defenses, McCoy couldn’t find a better situation to return.

14. Baltimore Ravens

The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

It’s a new regime in Baltimore, but a familiar defensive identity under head coach Jesse Minter. The Ravens’ defense has talent, but coaching missteps squandered a near-historic 2023 unit. Minter will aim to restore that championship-caliber style, but he needs pass rushers to do it.

Faulk is a massive player without a true position at the next level, but his athleticism and skill set will be showcased fully in this defense.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pick: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Buccaneers’ swing on Haason Reddick last offseason was a miss, and aside from Yaya Diaby, no other player on the roster can be trusted to sack the quarterback. Tampa Bay’s biggest goal should be to generate more sacks, and Howell is built to do just that.

He isn’t a finished defender yet, but he consistently produces sacks and pressures. That’s all the Buccaneers should ask of him in year one, with the rest of his game developed over time.

16. New York Jets

The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Conversations about Tyson’s injury history are ramping up, which contributes to his slide in this mock. The Jets don’t mind, as their focus is on the rebuild rather than forcing a quarterback selection here. Tyson would pair with Garrett Williams, instantly giving the Jets one of the most dynamic receiver duos in the league.

The two can attack every level of the field with excellent route running and explosiveness, making life much easier for whoever plays quarterback.

17. Detroit Lions

The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

I loved this pick the last time I wrote a mock, and I’m sticking with it. Taylor Decker’s pro career is nearing its end after a terrific run, and a left tackle heir apparent is needed. Whether that’s a move from Penei Sewell or adding someone else is unclear, but Proctor can replace Decker and even start at left guard until Decker retires.

There’s a starting spot inside or outside for Proctor on the left side of the line in 2026, with a chance to become a cornerstone in the near future.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Remember when the Vikings drafted defensive backs high nearly every year? The franchise may need to shift back in that direction, given the state of its secondary. The 2026 class is rich with defensive back talent, and Terrell is being overlooked compared with other top risers.

He looks and plays the part of a starting outside corner with a knack for breaking up passes. He also forced five fumbles this season and eight over the last two years, proving he can create turnovers even without posting high interception totals.

19. Carolina Panthers

The pick: Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida

The Panthers’ front-seven needs include both established pass rushers and younger counterparts alongside Derrick Brown. In this mock, they opt for the latter, assuming more proven edge rushers are added elsewhere.

Banks played just three games in 2025 due to injury and looked rusty, but he dominated at the Senior Bowl last month and appeared back to form. Carolina is betting Banks will fully return to form and realize his upside as a dynamic interior defender next to Brown.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

The pick: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Cowboys added Styles earlier and now find a great value pick eight selections later to address their edge rush. Parker’s sack totals dipped to 5.0 in 2025 after 11.0 in 2024, but the three-year starter still consistently threatened the backfield.

With the Cowboys’ pass rushers all looking to prove themselves, playing time and starting roles are up for grabs. Parker can step in and claim one of those roles with ease.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

I’m still a believer in Simpson despite an up-and-down 2025 season, and the lack of a true QB2 in this class almost guarantees a team will draft him higher than expected to secure his services. The Steelers are a great fit for Simpson, regardless of need, following the hiring of Mike McCarthy as head coach.

Pittsburgh’s offense needs more pass catchers and playmakers, but a quarterback like Simpson is perfect for distributing the ball safely. With the right framework in place, he could become the quarterback the Steelers have been searching for to return them to legitimate contention.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The pick: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Injuries turned what was supposed to be a strong offensive line into a liability for the Chargers. Guard was exposed as a weakness, regardless of health. The class’s top guard prospect is available and worth the 22nd overall pick to fill that hole. Ioane is a well-rounded blocker who will stabilize the interior line and help it live up to the elite status of the outside tackle duo.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

The pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Dallas Goedert just had a career season with the Eagles, setting personal bests in catches (60) and touchdowns (11). However, Goedert is a pending free agent and just turned 31, so the Eagles may want a younger, cheaper option at tight end.

Sadiq is the type of talent you gamble on at the position given his size, speed, and playmaking ability. Though he has minor drops issue, he fits perfectly in a downfield, big-play-oriented Eagles offense.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

After securing their top receiver earlier in the draft, the Browns use this Day One pick to add their franchise left tackle. Lomu doesn’t get as much attention as his Salt Lake City partner, Spencer Fano, but he more than holds his own.

There are few questions about his ability to jump to the pros and start early. With Lomu and Tate joining youngsters like Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr., the Browns are positioning their 2026 quarterback for much greater success.

25. Chicago Bears

The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

The Bears’ defensive line depth chart needs reinforcements, and the 2026 class is rich with talent. Grady Jarrett signed a three-year deal last offseason but under-delivered, Shemar Turner is returning from a torn ACL, and Gervon Dexter is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Chicago can find talent in many rounds, but they won’t find a better player than Woods, especially with him sliding into the mid-20s. Woods provides long-term stability in the trenches and an immediate upgrade to the starting lineup.

26. Buffalo Bills

The pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

I’m changing my tune on adding a wide receiver to the Bills’ offense and pivoting to one of the draft’s best playmakers. Concepcion lit up the SEC in his lone season at Texas A&M with his speed, stretching defenses vertically.

Paired with Josh Allen’s arm talent, it’s a match made in heaven. For fans upset after Buffalo traded down with the Chiefs with Xavier Worthy on the board, Concepcion is their chance to make it right.

27. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

It’s remarkable that the 49ers contend every season despite a seemingly endless injury list, but their depth continues to be tested. Defensively, losing both Nick Bosa and Fred Warner exposed a unit lacking playmakers. Talanoa Hufanga’s absence was felt after his strong rookie season with the Broncos.

The 49ers are looking at a deep safety class, and McNeil-Warren is one of the most exciting players available. The Toledo standout is a three-level defender who brings game-changing playmaking to a defense that needs more than adequacy.

28. Houston Texans

The pick: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

No need for changes here: the Texans will take the top offensive lineman available. Freeling is trending upward, thanks to his massive frame and growth from 2024 to 2025. After experimenting on both sides of the line, he found his groove at left tackle, showing his potential in pass protection.

With questions surrounding CJ Stroud entering 2026, Houston can help quell them by upgrading the protection in front of him.

29. Los Angeles Rams

The pick: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor is one of the biggest risers in the class over the past few months. He put together impressive tape in 2025, including a dominating performance against David Bailey and the Texas Tech pass rush. He reinforced his standing at the Senior Bowl and could enter Day One discussions with a strong Combine showing.

While the Rams could double-dip at cornerback, Iheanachor immediately fills the right tackle spot for one of the league’s best offenses. With Matthew Stafford’s time limited, keeping him upright is critical, and Iheanachor provides that protection.

30. Denver Broncos

The pick: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston isn’t a tight end or running back—positions arguably more pressing for the Broncos—but he provides what the offense lacks most: consistency in the passing game. Courtland Sutton is solid and under contract, but Troy Franklin proved limited in a full-time role.

Boston offers a reliable receiving option to boost this offense. While his skill set overlaps with Sutton’s, Bo Nix will appreciate having a trustworthy weapon to move the ball through the air.

31. New England Patriots

The pick: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Yes, the Patriots’ offensive line needs work, but their pass rush does as well. Harold Landry is productive but aging, and K’Lavon Chaisson is a pending free agent. To return to the Super Bowl, New England must generate consistent pressure.

Mesidor excelled at doing exactly that during the College Football Playoff. Any concerns about his age—nearly 25—should be set aside; he’s entering the league polished and more seasoned than many younger prospects.

32. Seattle Seahawks

The pick: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Seahawks face the typical post-Super Bowl roster depletion, with multiple free agents in the secondary. Starting cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are likely gone, along with three safeties, including starter Coby Bryant.

Rather than stretching finances to retain everyone, Seattle excels at drafting replacements. Cisse fits the mold of a Seahawks defensive back perfectly. With a standout junior season and the tools to become a star, he gives Mike Macdonald confidence in the future while replacing what the team lost.