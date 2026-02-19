Insider Reveals Where Cardinals Are Leaning in NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals own the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while we're expecting the Las Vegas Raiders to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza first overall, the New York Jets' decision at No. 2 will put GM Monti Ossenfort and first-year HC Mike LaFleur on the clock.

There's numerous avenues the organization could take, as practically the entire field of players will be available to potentially help transform the Cardinals overnight.

Outside predictions have varied — but what does an actual NFL draft insider believe the Cardinals will do at No. 3?

We asked Daniel Jeremiah during his pre-combine press conference:

Daniel Jeremiah Dives Into Arizona Cardinals' Draft Pick

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Mike LaFleur at a news conference on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, That's a great question. The quarterback thing's not going to be solved there, so [trying to] figure out what they're doing, from that standpoint at that point in time, I don't know that there's a wrong answer between a tackle and an edge rusher," said Jeremiah.

Edge rusher and tackle are arguably two of the biggest needs for the Cardinals entering this offseason. With $39 million to spend entering free agency (and potentially more on the way), Arizona could very well plug one of those holes on the open market.

Edge rusher particularly has been discussed in Arizona to find someone opposite of outside linebacker Josh Sweat, who is fresh off a career-high 12 sacks.

"What would I do? I always tell people like, I do these mock drafts off what I hear and what I think might happen, it's not necessarily exactly how I would do it. I think the value for where they're picking points to the edge rushers," he said before highlighting Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. as three possible picks.

"That's the guys that are going to carry the higher grade. So that would be the direction that I would go. And if you assume, as we all do, that Fernando Mendoza is off the board, man, you've got your pick of those three guys. And I don't know there's a wrong answer with with the three of them.

"Reese, I would say just because organizationally they [Arizona] haven't had as much success with a high pick on a guy who's maybe a little positionless. So Reese, maybe that that dings him a little bit in the room there, but David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr., either one of those guys, I think would be an outstanding fit there. Literally plug-and-play. They both give you some real pass rush off the edge. So that's kind of the area that I would look."

Jeremiah's positionless comment was directed towards players such as Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, as both were drafted by the Cardinals as versatile projects that haven't lived up to their first-round billing.

Reese is widely viewed as either an inside linebacker or edge rusher. Think something along the lines of Micah Parsons in terms of that debate.

Bain dominated this past season in Miami, though people around the league are concerned with his short arm size (reportedly 30 inches, which would rank in the 0th percentile of players drafted at his position). The knock on Bailey is his overall lack of prototypical size and strength at a reported 6-3, 250 lbs.

Yet all three pass rushers provide opportunity to really turn the Cardinals' defense around, and that's for figures such as Ossenfort and LaFleur to sort through in the next two months.