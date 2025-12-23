Three Arizona Cardinals Who Were Shockingly Snubbed From the 2026 Pro Bowl

The results are in for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl, and the Arizona Cardinals saw two of their own earn the honor.

Trey McBride earned his second selection in as many seasons as he continues a historic season for the tight end position. Budda Baker added his eighth Pro Bowl to his stellar career as he topped 1,000 career tackles and recorded his first interception since 2022. The two are more than deserving of their selections and continue to be the most well-known players representing the Cardinals among fans.

READ: 2 Cardinals Make 2026 Pro Bowl

Two selections is a lot for a three-win team; however, there are some notable omissions for the Cardinals that were a bit eye-popping. After all, not all three-win teams are made equally, and Arizona has several standout players who would receive far more attention if they played for other franchises. It shouldn't be that way, which leads to our frustrations, and that's what we're here to explore.

As far as I am concerned, three Cardinals were wrongfully snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection. I am going in descending order, with the first player being an outrageous snub, the second a very frustrating one, and the third more emotionally driven for fans but still deserving.

Starting off hot: how in the world did Josh Sweat not make the Pro Bowl?!

Josh Sweat

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sweat was voted as an alternate, in fairness. Though he hasn't officially made the cut.

The Cardinals made the veteran pass rusher a rich man in the offseason with the goal of him becoming a sack artist for the defense. Sweat has done just that, recording 11 sacks in 15 games. He's slowed down in recent weeks, with his last sack coming in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to that, he was getting after the quarterback with regularity.

Sweat failed to earn his second career Pro Bowl despite his 11 sacks being tied for ninth-most in the league. He is also tied for fourth-most in the NFC. In both instances, he's tied with Rams' pass rusher Byron Young, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Young's teammate, Jared Verse, was also named a Pro Bowler with just 6.5 sacks.

READ: Mock Draft Gets Chaotic as Cardinals Trade Back Into First-Round

To be clear, sacks aren't everything, and that's a reason why a player like Verse earned his selection. But Sweat does more than just sack the quarterback. Sweat has been a complete defender for the Cardinals, and his impact is larger than his impressive box score. His exclusion is not just a snub for the Cardinals, but one of the biggest snubs overall.

Paris Johnson Jr.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson should have been a Pro Bowler last season and was up for an alternate selection but had to decline due to injury. He may be facing the same situation this year after missing out on his first career selection. All the more frustrating is that Johnson finished second in fan voting, which is why those tallies are always misleading.

What's so frustrating is that Johnson started his career in 2023 playing right tackle at a slightly above-average level before moving to left tackle last season and excelling. He ended 2024 on a high note and carried that into 2025. Perhaps it's because the Cardinals' offensive line as a whole is bad, but that doesn't justify punishing one of the league's best young protectors.

READ: Jonathan Gannon's Five-Word Take on Historic Injury Season

Like Sweat, Johnson's omission is a flat-out miss to a lesser degree. Johnson missed a Pro Bowl last year, and he could miss it again this year depending on how he finishes the season managing injuries. Maybe year four will be the turning point, but it's beyond frustrating to see one of the best offensive linemen the franchise has seen in recent memory snubbed in consecutive seasons.

Calais Campbell

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Compared to Sweat and Johnson, Campbell missing the Pro Bowl is much less egregious. The 39-year-old has 5.5 sacks on the season, which is tied for sixth among all defensive tackles and tied for fourth in the NFC. He's also been as stout a defender as you'll find for a player at his age.

Considering the Cardinals signed him as a veteran player, it's fair to say he's outplayed his original role. That wasn't enough for him to receive the selection, however, and Campbell could finish his long career without another Pro Bowl on his résumé.

Campbell's omission isn't heartbreaking or shocking, but it's easy to make a case for why he should have made it over some others (i.e., Jalen Carter). 2025 appears to be the final season of Campbell's illustrious career, and his return to the desert, where it all started, felt like a storybook ending. Perhaps Campbell can earn an alternate selection, but an outright selection was not meant to be.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News