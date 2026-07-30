Antonio Brown Tells Marvin Harrison Jr. to Make This 1 Change

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has made headlines as training camp is fully underway, but not for the best reasons.

Harrison, entering his third season, is looking to take a leap so many have been hoping for — and while the Cardinals' wideout has found himself open far more times than not, miscues and drops have been the narratives around Harrison thus far.

Harrison's gone viral for all the wrong reasons, though legendary receiver Antonio Brown offered a bit of advice online for Harrison:

"Take your shield off Marv," he put on X. "(eyes) to ball."

Take your shield off Marv 👀 s to ball 👃 🏈 https://t.co/olHVJnt5xh — AB (@AB84) July 29, 2026

Harrison typically sports a clear visor on his facemask, so Brown (who didn't during his career) believes that would be a step in the right direction. Some players wear it for eye protection while others believe it makes them look better.

It's also possible the lights of State Farm Stadium reflect just a bit awkwardly with the visor, especially when tracking deep balls.

But is it really just the visor?

There's some who believe Harrison's struggles stems from concentration in the transition to after the catch and/or simply his overall confidence.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur says sometimes mistakes happen, though Harrison bounced back the right way.

"What I was happy about Marvin and the one drop that you're alluding to is how he responded," he said.

"... All you tell these guys is, 'do the next right thing.' And the next right thing was to lineup, get back to the huddle, and the next opportunity you have — whether it's in the run game or the pass game — go full throttle and make it happen.

"And I thought the next time he had an opportunity to catch a football, he caught it, and we kept it moving right there. So we acknowledge it, and then we move on."

The Cardinals will need Harrison at his best this season, and there's hope a mixture of LaFleur's ability to scheme advantageous passing concepts mixed with Harrison's health and improvement will see his best season yet ahead of 2026.

Arizona certainly needs it if they're going to get LaFleur's tenure off on the right foot.

Harrison is a player that goes the extra mile in terms of physical and mental preparation ahead of the season. He's clearly shown the talent that made him the No. 4 overall pick years ago — he just needs to string it all together.

Visor or not.