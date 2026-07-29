Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Viral Drop Was a Reminder of His Biggest Question

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the more polarizing players in the NFL.

That was already the case for the established fan base here in the desert, though a recent clip of Harrison dropping a pass (posted by yours truly) went viral during yesterday's practice. Everybody from Barstool to Sleeper to Underdog and so many other accounts posted it.

Incomplete ball to Marv. Got open nicely but didn’t catch it. pic.twitter.com/fVJA0UDGuG — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 29, 2026

The thousands of comments towards Harrison were only outmatched by the millions of views. It became apparent, instantly, Harrison is a player that will be judged by an immediate snap of a finger on any given day.

That's not exactly news for a professional football player, though some have it worse than others. In example, Ihmir Smith-Marsette dropped a crossing route last week and my mentions on X weren't flooded. Harrison drops a pass and the internet is set ablaze.

Yet there's a staunch difference between the two. Harrison was the fourth overall pick, was labeled a generational talent and carries a legendary last name. He's entering a pivotal third season after having not met lofty expectations thus far.

Fair or not, Harrison was expected to elevate Arizona's offense overnight the moment he was drafted. Reasons as to why are often debated, though the truth belongs somewhere in the middle of player vs. circumstance.

Drops are the buzzword when discussing Harrison, which have followed him from his very first NFL game, where his first target was a concentration drop. From there, there's been a few other moments where Harrison's been open but has failed to come down with a catch — most fans remember last season against San Francisco and his struggles against Seattle.

Yesterday's drop in camp didn't tell the whole story of Harrison's practice, or overall performance this summer.

He's consistently gotten open and has had far more catches than drops this training camp. He hasn't looked like the best wide receiver in the NFL, though he's also far from just being an average wideout. The tools and reasons why fans were so excited to land Harrison are still very much present, and with Mike LaFleur in town, there's hope Harrison will find himself more open than ever.

Yet the drop was also a reminder of what Harrison has been through his first two years in the league. You have to accept the good with the bad when it comes to No. 18 on the field, and thus far, Harrison's shown himself liable to mistakes on more than one occasion.

It's hard to ignore those, especially in the live circumstances they live in, though Harrison doesn't quite have a drop problem. His drop percentage (according to Pro Football Reference) of 5.5% last season ranked No. 62 in the NFL and below receivers such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, in example.

Harrison works hard. Teammates and coaches rave about his work ethic and desire to be better from a mental and physical standpoint. The reason why so many were sold on Harrison being a no-brainer in the league was his elite college film paired with an impeccable work ethic.

When the two have married, Harrison's shown he can run with the best of them.

Yet many in the desert wonder if Harrison simply has a confidence problem. There's been a few times where he's gotten down on himself and openly discussed his battles with confidence in scrums/press conferences. Sometimes his body language is telling of that, too.

And last we forget, he's a young man about to turn 24 and has a different level of pressure compared to 99% of the population.

Yet Harrison's in a business where NFL stands for Not For Long, and the Cardinals have a massive decision approaching on his fifth-year option following the 2026 season.

LaFleur has consistently preached patience yet urgency when it comes to learning curves from his players, and if this coming campaign again fails to produce those coveted big results, even more doubt will hover over Harrison.

Yesterday's drop wasn't the end of the world. It shouldn't and won't define Harrison and what he can be this season for the Cardinals — because they are counting on him. However, it was a reminder that perhaps the Ohio State product still has some people to prove wrong.

And they'll need to see it before they believe it.