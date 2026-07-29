Mike LaFleur Has Correct Mindset on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Training Camp Drop

GLENDALE — Marvin Harrison Jr. is the talk of the town, but not in a good way.

The Arizona Cardinals' third-year wideout went viral yesterday during the fifth day of training camp after dropping an open pass during practice.

Incomplete ball to Marv. Got open nicely but didn’t catch it. pic.twitter.com/fVJA0UDGuG — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 29, 2026

The drop has generated plenty of talk around Harrison and his potential role with the Cardinals moving into the future, though head coach Mike LaFleur isn't worried.

"You don't want to drop any balls ever, in the history of time. No receiver, tight end, running backs. Unfortunately, it does happen every once in a while," LaFleur told reporters.

"What I was happy about Marvin and the one drop that you're alluding to is how he responded. And the next time he had an opportunity, we have Trey [McBride] going underneath. We saw kind of an overlap underneath, Jacoby [Brissett] did, and he was able to layer one right over the middle to Marv. And all you tell these guys is, 'do the next right thing.' And the next right thing was to lineup, get back to the huddle, and the next opportunity you have — whether it's in the run game or the pass game — go full throttle and make it happen.

"And I thought the next time he had an opportunity to catch a football, he caught it, and you know we kept it moving right there. So we acknowledge it, and then we move on."

Harrison has played well during his third training camp, getting himself open often and coming down with nearly every target. However when it comes to the former No. 4 overall pick, fans online will be more critical than usual.

Harrison's known to be a bit harder on himself than the average person, whether by way of personality or the sheer expectations that followed him to the desert.

"He is a cerebral guy. The game makes sense to him, and so he is going to think about that stuff. That's a fair question, because I'm not even talking about Marv, I'm just talking in general over the time being with players," LaFleur said.

"Where is that fine line where it's obsessive and it locks you up, but also where it just gives you that edge? Each guy's a little bit different."

Harrison's teammates were quick to back the wideout, showing support immediately after and propping him up.

"Ultimately, it's a brotherhood. They spend a lot of time with each other. Marv's a good dude, like a lot of our guys," said LaFleur.

"And so our guys want to see other guys have success ... Hey, he had the drop, and then he responded with a big play, and ultimately had a bunch of explosives the other day."