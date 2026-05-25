Former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Sends Message Ahead of 2026

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals parted ways with quarterback Kyler Murray, and the two seem to be on very different paths.

Murray signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason and hopes to help the team on a potential playoff push.

The Cardinals, however, signed Gardner Minshew and drafted Carson Beck to compete with Jacoby Brissett for the starting job.

Murray, as we crawl closer to training camp, posted the following message on his Instagram:

"They say a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.."

Murray's sailing was anything but smooth during his stint with the Cardinals despite a promising start. After being made the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led the Cardinals to a playoff appearance in 2021.

It's been all downhill from there, as numerous changes to the coaching staff and front office mixed with injuries and overall inconsistent play ultimately led to Murray's departure this offseason.

New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur didn't offer too much when asked about Murray's departure:

"Like I've said about Kyler, a lot of respect for him. Wish him the best. Did some good stuff here but sometimes it's time for change for both sides. Again, wish him the best. Will never wish ill will on anybody," he said.

Murray now enters a Vikings team that's much further ahead of where the Cardinals are at in terms of roster construction, coaching and expectations. Murray's expected to win the starting job over J.J. McCarthy and if/when he does, he'll have Justin Jefferson among other weapons to target while working under offensive mastermind Kevin O'Connell.

While that's an enticing situation for Murray, the Cardinals are dealing with their own problems back home.

Brissett is holding out for a new contract and has yet to report for voluntary offseason team activities — which has brought on a lot more negative attention than good.

Still, moving on from Murray was the right call. The Cardinals clearly weren't going to win with Murray at the helm, and after a third head coach was hired in the desert since he arrived, it was tough to see Murray sticking around.

Yet the move was also mutually beneficial for Murray, as he could be another name in the line of quarterbacks who simply needed a fresh change of scenery to thrive.

Perhaps that happens in Minnesota.