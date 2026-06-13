Arizona Cardinals Believe a Different Marvin Harrison Jr. Is About to Emerge

ARIZONA — The revenge tour of Marvin Harrison Jr. might just be upon us.

Harrison arrived in Arizona with massive expectations of transforming the Cardinals' offense in the blink of an eye. The No. 4 overall pick and son of an NFL Hall of Fame receiver cleared the runway for Harrison to follow in successful footsteps.

Yet we've yet to see Harrison's full potential unlocked through the first two years of his career. Some will say injuries. Some will say consistency. Others will say coaching and more will say it's likely a combination of everything.

2025 was a different test for Harrison, as everything from an appendix injury to heel/foot injuries that still follow him to today played a big role in the Ohio State product's ultimate failure of a season.

"It sucks not playing. I've never not played, I've never kind of been injured, never missed a game, little league to high school to college, so staying on the sideline, that definitely sucks. [Missed] almost half the year, basically," Harrison said of the injuries.

"So I think I don't want to say light a fire, it just makes you appreciate the game more. You want to be out there, want to be with your teammates, want to compete, you want to win, but definitely learned a lot from not being able to play."

While Harrison only officially played 12 games last season, his performance was up-and-down at best in a Cardinals offense that saw Trey McBride and Michael Wilson emerge as 1,000-yard receivers. For every play Harrison made, a mental mistake loomed elsewhere.

The ceiling and potential of Harrison very much exists. Former Ohio State teammate and Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. says Harrison's locked in ahead of 2026.

"He's just a fighter right now, keeping his head on. He's still just as quiet, but he's smiling just because he's dialed and he's focused because he knows why he's here, he knows what the fans want to see," Johnson said.

"He knows what you know the team knows he can do, and I've seen him do it since he was like 18. So I'm excited again for another opportunity for people to see the version of Marv that I've always known is truly him."

Much of that hope resides in the presence of new Cardinals head coach/play-caller Mike LaFleur. LaFleur, who has worked under some of football's strongest offensive minds, could very well be the key that unlocks Harrison ahead of 2026.

"I know his intentions are right," LaFleur said of Harrison.

"I know his intentions are just to show up every day and put his best foot forward and try to improve. Learn the sauce of our offense, learn the guys around him, and just kind of what we're trying to do. So, again, I know you don't worry about guys that intentions are right, and I know his are."