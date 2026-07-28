Marvin Harrison Jr. Injury Update Gives Cardinals Fans Sigh of Relief
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ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals saw star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. deal with multiple injuries during their last training camp practice, which raised some concerns over his health.
After the team had a scheduled day off on Monday, the Cardinals are back to work, and it appears Harrison should be just fine.
"Cramping. Yep. He's totally good. He was cramping," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Harrison ahead of Tuesday's practice, where pads are set to come on for the first time.
Harrison initially was spotted hobbling early in Sunday's practice before later landing awkwardly on his side.
Harrison's entering a critical third season in the league after his initial stint in Arizona has seen highs and lows. The No. 4 overall pick, once labeled generational, now faces a massive season where there's hope LaFleur can maximize his talents.
In a crowded Cardinals pass-catchers room that also features Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, Harrison will have ample opportunity to establish himself – though there won't be a defined WR1 in Arizona.
"You just try to put them in those positions. Who [receiver] one is number one on the progression for that play. And you're trying to do that balancing act of like, hey, we got talent. Don't overthink this thing. Don't try to get too schemy. Let these guys go out and play fast [and] do what they do well," LaFleur said.
"But at the same time, [we need to] put them in positions where you know it's not a dead play, if you will. So there's a lot of lot of elements to it.
"There's so much to it in terms of putting these guys in positions that we think they're going to be successful within the scheme that we're trying to get done and the defense that we're going against."
Harrison is coming off a season where he suffered from appendicitis, two heel injuries and a concussion — causing him to miss five games. He told reporters he still wasn't 100% healthy back in June when mandatory minicamp was rolling.
"I go 100% [during practice]. I'm still out there doing everything I normally would do, but yeah, it's just like an ongoing process for sure," Harrison said.
The Cardinals are entering their fifth practice of 2026's training camp period. Their first preseason action will come on Thursday, Aug. 6 in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin