Cardinals Big Losers in NFL Week 8 Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 2-5 after their Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Ahead of Week 8, the Cardinals (expectedly) tumbled down various NFL power rankings:

ESPN: 28 (27 last week)

Josh Weinfuss on Kendrick Bourne being the best offseason addition: "The veteran wide receiver, who signed a two-year deal this offseason, has been a reliable third or fourth option for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. That has been especially true after Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded away three weeks ago, as tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson have gotten a significant amount of attention from defenses. Bourne has 234 yards on 25 catches in seven games. He's on pace for a career high in catches and the third-most receiving yards of his career."

SI.com: 25 (22 last week)

Conor Orr: "Man, the Broncos defense will put you in a terrible headspace."

CBS Sports: 28 (27 last week)

Pete Prisco: "The high of beating the Rams last week went by the wayside as they were blown out by Denver at home Sunday. They just lack the talent to compete week in and week out."

NFL.com: 30 (22 last week)

Nick Shook: "Arizona’s performance in Sunday’s loss to Denver was too predictable. The Cardinals once again became a chuck-and-pray offense on third down, gave up an inexcusable, 62-yard scramble touchdown to Bo Nix, and produced a calamity of errors in the clubhouse leader for worst goal-to-go possession of the year. I feel for Jacoby Brissett, who was brutalized by Denver’s defense. It’s tough to be a Cardinals fan right now."

Pro Football Talk: No. 25 (22 last week)

Mike Florio: "It’s Carson Beck time."

Bleacher Report: No. 28 (26 last week)

Gary Davenport: "Beck probably isn't the long-term answer at quarterback, but he was a three-year starter at Georgia and then Miami. The Redbirds thought enough of him to spend a Day 2 pick on him.

"And if they're going to get him some game reps, now is the time. After the Cowboys' non-existent defense in Week 8, the Cardinals face Seattle, the Rams and Kansas City.

"This will be a 3-8 team (at best) by the end of November."

The Athletic: 25 (24 last week)

Chad Graff on their pass rush being spooky: "The Cardinals have the league’s third-worst passing defense in part because they struggle to generate pressure. The group ranks 27th in pressure rate and 26th in quarterback hits."