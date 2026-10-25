Cardinals' Pivotal Broncos Test Just Might Change Their Season

When the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule came out, inducting legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald into the Ring of Honor seemed to be the only weight carrying their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

With the Broncos one game away from the Super Bowl last season and the Cardinals winning only three games, many figured Denver would destroy Arizona. While that could still happen, the way that this NFL season has gone, this game suddenly carries a lot more weight for the Cardinals.

Aug 8, 2026; Canton, OH, USA; Larry Fitzgerald speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals Could get a Worthy Win

So far, the Cardinals' two wins this season have both been against the NFL's two Los Angeles teams — the Rams and Chargers. While both have their fair share of talented players, they've combined for only two wins this season, as the Rams are 2-4 and the Chargers are 0-6.

The Broncos head into Week 7 with an impressive 4-2 record. If the Cardinals were to down the Broncos, they would join the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as the only teams to beat Denver so far. The Chiefs and 49ers are both undefeated, so it would be an impressive club for the Cards to join.

Washing the bad taste of the Broncos out of their Mouths

The Cardinals' last two regular season games against the Broncos have been absolutely dreadful. In 2022, Denver won 24-15 in a game where Arizona's offense was terrible. Former Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley and Colt McCoy threw three interceptions, scored no touchdowns, and managed only 167 passing yards.

Running back James Conner scored the Cardinals' lone touchdown of the day. However, the Cardinals' running game averaged a very measly 3.7 yards per carry. It was a very poor game; however, the Cardinals' 2018 performance against the Broncos is one of the worst in the past ten years of Cardinals football.

Oct 18, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts as he is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this game, Denver won 45 to 10 in an absolute thrashing. Former Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes. The Cardinals defense also played poorly.

Mike LaFleur and his crew clearly have a shot at redemption this Sunday.

This could be Jacoby Brissett's last chance at quarterback

Even though the Cardinals beat the Rams last week, it was due to the defense and special teams, not the offense. Brissett had a pretty poor game, throwing one interception and only 218 passing yards. Brissett's last two weeks against the Rams and Lions have been tough outings.

I rate Brissett higher than most, but two bad games in a row, and possibly a third against a tough Broncos defense, could signal it's time to go with rookie Carson Beck or veteran Gardner Minshew. Especially Minshew, who has shown some good flashes in his NFL career that dates back to 2019

While the Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase, they have a fair amount of offensive talent in tight end Trey McBride, wide receiver Michael Wilson, and running back Jeremiyah Love. However, with Brissett at quarterback, he hasn't made the most of those weapons.

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the Cardinals' Coaching Staff Prove Themselves?

Before he became the Broncos' head coach in ahead 2023, Sean Payton was in the Cardinals' facility for a day-long interview. From 2006 to 2021, Payton built an impressive resume as the New Orleans Saints' head coach, leading them to a Super Bowl win in 2009 and many great offensive seasons.

However, the Cardinals didn't land Payton, and many fans weren't too happy about it, since it seemed likely he could come to Arizona. Payton has done an incredible job with the Broncos so far, leading them to the playoffs twice in three seasons, including an AFC Championship Game appearance last year.

Instead of Payton, the Cardinals went with Jonathan Gannon, who lasted only three seasons before being fired. The Cardinals then hired Mike LaFleur this past offseason, who has had a solid start as the team's head coach. However, LaFleur has struggled with inconsistent play-calling so far.

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win over Payton would be a huge win for Arizona's front office. If Payton destroys the Cardinals, it would be just another reminder than the Cardinals missed out on something special.

Overall, a victory would be huge for Arizona. It would be two wins in a row and could be a great turning point for an organization that desperately needs it.