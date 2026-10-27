Conor Orr’s Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: It's Time to Give the Vikings Their Credit

As we approach Week 8, there is nothing but freedom. Freedom from the need to pretend we know it all or where it’s going. Freedom to enjoy what is happening instead of trying to tie it to some distant prediction we made in June or July (most of which are incorrect). Freedom from hard takes we made at another time, with dated information. This NFL season is utterly strange and impossible to get a bead on.

And that, my friends, is why we should love it. Let’s jump right into the Power Rankings, shall we?

1. Buffalo Bills (5–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Ravens

Coming off the bye, the directive for Buffalo was simple: improve ball security, weaponize this defense and try to keep Josh Allen packed in a sheet of ice like a fish purchased from Pike’s Market to help him absorb a massive stretch of games in which he will have to be Superman.

2. Minnesota Vikings (6–0)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last week’s result: beat Colts, 16–10

This week: at Lions

I thought this was one of the best representations of what I have been trying to articulate: Brian Flores’s defense is absolutely on pace to be one of the greatest defenses ever. This should create an obvious urgency at the deadline.

3. Seattle Seahawks (4–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Last week’s result: beat Chiefs, 20–3

This week: vs. Bears

Like Tommy Rees and Michael Penix Jr., Brian Fleury made some critical adjustments to the new Sam Darnold reality and it paid off in a big way. Of course, completely removing the opponent’s run game and bringing the hammer with Emanuel Wilson doesn’t hurt, either.

4. San Francisco 49ers (6–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last week’s result: lost to Falcons, 29–20

This week: idle

Not much of a punishment for the 49ers here, who got a controversial touchdown called back, lost Christian McCaffrey for a portion of this game and were still very much alive in the waning moments. If this is what a 49ers breakdown looks like in 2026, I think Kyle Shanahan will take it.

5. Chicago Bears (5–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last week’s result: beat Patriots, 30–24

This week: at Seahawks

The NFL is trying to penalize Caleb Williams for wearing cleats that may help reduce non-contact injuries (a dubious claim, but in a sport where confidence in the unknown matters, I’ll allow it). The cleat brand is paying the fines . Williams won’t stop wearing the cleats.

I’m all for being petty, baby.

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was held to a season-low 36 rushing yards in Sunday's 20–3 loss to the Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last week’s result: lost to Seahawks, 20–3

This week: at Broncos

What we saw on Sunday was the epitome of how incredible Kenneth Walker III has been over the first six weeks of the season. You can cover up a lot of question marks by rushing the ball for more than 130 yards a game.

7. Detroit Lions (3–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last week’s result: beat Packers, 20–17

This week: vs. Vikings

The defensive performance from Detroit against Green Bay was season-altering. With Josh Jacobs returning and the Packers supposedly at full(er) strength, the Lions posted one of the lowest opponent success rates in the NFL on Sunday. Talk about needing to have it.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Colts

Could the Jaguars not only move Brian Thomas Jr. at the trade deadline, but get an interior defensive line piece in return? This is going to be a big test for James Gladstone with a possible Super Bowl team hanging in the balance.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 35–13

This week: vs. Titans

A tone-setting performance from the Bengals’ defense on top of a vintage Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins day is the recipe for keeping Cincinnati above water for another week. With the Titans coming up and the Browns and Steelers playing one another, this is a week Zac Taylor can’t afford the ultimate trap game loss.

10. Green Bay Packers (4–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 20–17

This week: vs. Panthers

I’m not sure why—maybe it’s because Jordan Love had a two-week stretch where he played like the Madden quarterback of our dreams—but I am more interested in Green Bay at the trade deadline than any other team in football. I’m still not letting go of Super Bowl aspirations for this team.

11. New England Patriots (4–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Last week’s result: lost to Bears, 30–24

This week: at Dolphins

There will come a day when the Mike Vrabel act wears thin in New England, but in the wake of a quarter-million dollar fine for badmouthing the referees, his response shows that day is not today.

12. Denver Broncos (5–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 30–16

This week: vs. Chiefs

Did anyone else find Sean Payton’s demeanor about a playcall that got Jaylen Waddle hurt seem a little strange? Even if it’s just a hangnail injury, calling a play that needlessly hampers one of your best weapons is no bueno . Also, I wonder how he would have answered that question if the Broncos lost by 14.

Blake Corum and Kyren Williams combined for 192 rushing yards in Sunday's 35–21 win over the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Los Angeles Rams (3–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16

Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 35–21

This week: vs. Rams

There’s absolutely another gear from Blake Corum that we haven’t seen. And while it’s not the Sean McVay hidden weapon we’re waiting to see, it’s absolutely going to matter in January.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (5–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 17

Last week’s result: beat Saints, 16–10

This week: vs. Browns

Aaron Rodgers is truly an enigma. I have never more vehemently disagreed with someone on certain stances and then nearly stood at applause for others. Here’s Rodgers on the hypocritical stance the league takes on international games .

15. Cleveland Browns (5–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 18

Last week’s result: beat Titans, 27–24

This week: at Steelers

Todd Monken’s candidacy for Coach of the Year gets stronger with each week. Beating the Steelers twice in a season may also earn him an Ohio senate seat.

16. Atlanta Falcons (3–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 23

Last week’s result: beat 49ers, 29–20

This week: at Buccaneers

Tommy Rees called one heck of a game against the 49ers, taking Michael Penix’s struggles against secondary blitzes and turning the offense into something that offered plenty of comfort blanket throws while also rolling him out of trouble.

17. New York Giants (4–2–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 20

Last week’s result: beat Texans, 27–21 (OT)

This week: idle

I posted this on Sunday and I want to echo it here: I am fully aboard the Giants’ bandwagon (mostly because my 5-year-old has adopted them as his team). But I deserve to pay an entrance fee first in the form of a public flogging, given that I was very, very hard to convince .

18. Baltimore Ravens (4–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last week’s result: lost to Bengals, 35–13

This week: at Bills

Lamar Jackson not having an agent always brings us back to my least favorite season-by-season melodrama: Why does there seem to be a constant disconnect between the club and the player on injuries, no matter who is the head coach?

19. Dallas Cowboys (3–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 21

Last week’s result: beat Eagles, 38–21

This week: vs. Cardinals

This is more of a broadcast commentary than a football note, and I really don’t want to sound like I’m picking on Troy Aikman here. But with the inevitability of his departure so evident, why are we slogging our way through couples therapy every Monday? Eric Collins is literally almost passing out on every play . Can’t we find a middle ground?

20. Carolina Panthers (3–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

Last week’s result: lost to Buccaneers, 43–13

This week: at Packers

The Panthers losing Taylor Moton may have been the worst part of the tail whipping at the hands of Tampa Bay. But Dave Canales saying this isn’t the norm isn’t true. The Panthers have been the victim of a few untimely topplings over the course of his era.

21. Houston Texans (2–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last week’s result: lost to Giants, 27–21 (OT)

This week: idle

I know great defenses are difficult to maintain from year to year, but the Texans’ fall from grace remains one of the most stunning moments in recent history. J.J. McCarthy would have been ripped to shreds by almost the exact same cast of characters a year ago (no offense). How do you not evolve over the course of an offseason?

22. Las Vegas Raiders (3–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 19

Last week’s result: lost to Rams, 35–21

This week: at Jets

Assuming the Raiders can beat the woeful Jets this coming weekend, the subplot of Kirk Cousins remaining the starter versus being a legitimately valuable trade chip (he’s leading the league in touchdown passes!) will thicken. Fernando Mendoza will play at some point, but if the Raiders can get a mid-round pick for Cousins with all their needs, wouldn’t that be difficult to turn down?

Bucky Irving had 24 carries for 106 yards and two scores in the Buccaneers' 43–13 win over the Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 30

Last week’s result: beat Panthers, 43–13

This week: vs. Falcons

The absolute bludgeoning of the Panthers last week was strange and beautiful. My only question: After Bucky Irving completely jackhammered Carolina on the opening drive, why split the reps on the next one? Irving was a force and the definition of the hot hand.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (2–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 27

Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 38–21

This week: at Commanders

Much was made of Big Dom’s appearance with cannolis on Monday Night Football. If this got you in the mood to learn more about the legend of Dom and the Eagles’ general Italian-ness, read one of my favorite stories I’ve ever written .

25. Arizona Cardinals (2–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 22

Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 30–16

This week: at Cowboys

Man, the Broncos defense will put you in a terrible headspace .

26. Indianapolis Colts (2–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 28

Last week’s result: lost to Vikings, 16–10

This week: at Jaguars

Just like the schedule last year was a springboard for the Colts to believe far too much in their roster, the schedule this year is a weight dragging down a staff that will most likely lose most of its talented players in the coming weeks. This firesale should be one for the ages.

27. Washington Commanders (1–4–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 26

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Eagles

At 1–4–1, Dan Quinn doesn’t have the longest odds of survival in the NFL, but it’s close. His most recent press conferences have been a Greatest Hits of coaches who understand their backs are against the wall. Guys will get benched quicker. Younger players have to step up. You know the drill.

28. New Orleans Saints (2–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 25

Last week’s result: lost to Steelers, 16–10

This week: idle

Jordyn Tyson is still not in a place where we’re talking seriously about him being a part of the game plan. With a handful of immediate impact players having been taken immediately after Tyson, and the Saints in freefall, a broader look at the Saints’ draft strategy may soon be in order.

29. New York Jets (2–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 24

Last week’s result: lost to Dolphins, 28–25

This week: vs. Raiders

Aaron Glenn’s loss to the Dolphins on Sunday was very likely a bridge too far. While Woody Johnson is trying to remain out of the spotlight after a temper tantrum that resulted in the firing of Robert Saleh mid-season, he may not have a choice.

30. Tennessee Titans (1–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 29

Last week’s result: lost to Browns, 27–24

This week: at Bengals

The Titans lost to the Browns despite more than 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Tony Pollard. While I’ve been steadfast in my take that Jeffrey Simmons should not be for sale at the trade deadline, most anyone else can go.

Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins got their first win of the season against the Jets on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

31. Miami Dolphins (1–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 32

Last week’s result: beat Jets, 28–25

This week: vs. Patriots

I think people ripping the Dolphins for celebrating Jeff Hafley’s first win simply don’t get it. The fact that there is this much juice and energy for one of the worst teams in the NFL shows exactly where this team is headed.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (0–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 31

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at Rams

The Chargers emerged from the bye week doubling down on the Mike McDaniel-Justin Herbert partnership for now. While our column suggesting that the Chargers should move on from their offensive coordinator may have been premature, the sentiment that Justin Herbert needs a different approach from his coordinator was not. We’ll see what team emerges after the break.