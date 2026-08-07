Cardinals, Panthers Trade Blows Down to Final Snap in Hall of Fame Game Thriller

The Arizona Cardinals' preseason is officially underway.

The Cardinals kicked off preseason action against the Carolina Panthers in Canton, OH to begin Hall of Fame weekend. Arizona rested several starters, allowing backups to get significant snaps under the bright lights of primetime football.

The Cardinals arrived with a goal to execute their base plays and emerge healthy — and that's what happened in Mike LaFleur's first game as Arizona's head coach.

Carson Beck dominated headlines and social media after an incredible performance. You can read more about that here.

It was an overall exciting night where both teams played their part, swapping blows until the final whistle after a slow first quarter.

Here's how action unfolded at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in what was a 33-30 win for Carolina:

First Quarter

The Cardinals' defense went to bat first, with immediate success forcing a three-and-out that was capped by an Andrew Billings sack on Kenny Pickett. Xavier Weaver nearly coughed up the ball before Carson Beck and co. took over.

Beck's mobility flashed early on, scrambling for a first down before a drop from Jalen Brooks saw the Cardinals punt. Blake Gillikin punted the Panthers down to their own three-yard line.

A pass interference penalty on Kei'Trel Clark extended Carolina's next drive, though he eventually made a tackle on the next third down to force a punt.

Starting at their own four, Beck marched the Cardinals down the field to Carolina's one-yard line before the end of the quarter, stringing together multiple key passes before the quarter ended.

Carson Beck deep pass to Jalen Brooks for a 35 yard gain!#RiseUpRedSea #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/HcrQNdd5Lo — Jace (@AzJace) August 7, 2026

Second Quarter

Corey Kiner punched it in from one yard out to put the Cardinals on the board, capping a 13-play, 96-yard drive.

AZ 7, CAR 0

Pickett and the Panthers responded well, piecing together their own drive that went deep into Cardinals territory before AJ Dillon punched it in to ultimately tie the game. Carolina marched 67 yards in just four minutes to score.

AZ 7, CAR 7

Carolina's kick landed ahead of the landing zone, giving the Cardinals the ball at the 40-yard line.

Beck wasted no time, pushing the ball deep 49 yards downfield to Brooks. Three plays later, Beck found Simi Fehoko on a fade route for a touchdown.

AZ 14, CAR 7

Haynes King entered the game for Carolina and again pushed the Panthers on a similar ten-play scoring drive in under four minutes. Ja'Seem Reed took a crossing route 15 yards to the house, showing off some incredible speed to tie the game.

Haynes King and Ja'seem Reed get 6️⃣ more on the board for the @Panthers@ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/L9LtMbeYnx — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2026

AZ 14, CAR 14

It looked like Beck was again about to lead the Cardinals to another touchdown drive, though a sack from behind forced Chad Ryland to bang a 35-yard field goal to push Arizona back into the lead.

AZ 17, CAR 14

With eight seconds left in the half, Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald put home a 33-yard kick to tie the game entering the break.

AZ 17, CAR 17

Third Quarter

The Cardinals received the opening kickoff and surprisingly rolled Beck out for the third quarter.

Facing a fourth down and short, Beck looked deep and delivered a catchable ball - though Reggie Virgil couldn't come down with it — handing possession back to Carolina.

It didn't take long for the Cardinals to get the ball back, as new cornerback Quinton Newsome forced a fumble with Arizona recovering near midfield.

Textbook punch out by Quinton Newsome 💥@ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/J8TK4wlLMS — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2026

Kedon Slovis officially entered the game, sitting Beck down for the remainder of the night. Slovis wasn't able to muster any magic, however, as Ryland was trotted out yet again to give the Cardinals three points — this time from 43 yards out.

AZ 20, CAR 17

King scrambled to initially extended Carolina's drive on a third down before a holding call forced the Panthers back into a 3rd-and-15. However, it didn't matter, as King hit a receiver near the sideline to move the chains and into Arizona territory after a personal foul on Cardinals DB Elijah Culp.

Carolina faced a fourth-and-two at the AZ 26 at the end of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Panthers converted after King hit Caden Prieskorn on a flat route, giving Carolina a fresh pair of chains. The next play, Anthony Tyus (who fumbled in the third quarter) found the end zone to give the Panthers the lead.

CAR 24, AZ 20

Slovis and co. finally found some momentum thanks to a 27-yard catch from Harrison Wallace III, though Ryland was forced to boot home another 35-yard field goal to draw Carolina's lead down to one.

CAR 24, AZ 23

The Panthers saw Miles Davis break off a 36-yard run before Fitzgerald buried a 37-yard kick to extend Carolina's lead on the following drive.

CAR 27, AZ 23

Cardinals rookie receiver Reggie Virgil came alive on the next possession, catching multiple passes and pushing Arizona close to the goal line with just a few minutes left in action. At the two-minute warning, the Cardinals had the ball at the one-yard line.

After a lengthy review, Bryson Green made an incredible sliding catch near the sideline that was ruled a touchdown, giving the Cardinals a late lead.

Bryson Green with an insane TD grab 🙌@ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/gi4N84qZkv — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2026

AZ 30, CAR 27

Looking to make magic happen, King took the field with Carolina's offense looking to execute a two-minute drill. He rifled a third down pass to Casey Washington to extend their drive while Arizona was in prevent defense.

King, facing a 3rd-and-14, scrambled for 26 yards and out of bounds to stop the clock with 28 seconds left and the ball at Arizona's 17-yard line.

With two seconds left and one play remaining, King scrambled on an eventual walk-off rushing touchdown as time expired.

HAYNES KING WINS IT FOR THE PANTHERS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HESbUZGhBN — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2026

CAR 33, AZ 30