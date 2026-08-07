Everything You Need to Know From Carson Beck's Cardinals Debut: The Hype is Real

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck now has a taste of NFL action under his belt, and he put on quite the show in front of a national audience.

The third-round pick was named the Cardinals' starting quarterback ahead of tonight's Hall of Fame game against the Carolina Panthers and was expected to play roughly a half of football. That's what unfolded, as Beck played the entire opening two quarters and the opening drive of the third.

Beck was taken out in favor of Kedon Slovis, who will finish the rest of the game. Beck's performance will be a massive talking point surrounding the Cardinals in the coming days.

Here's everything you need to know from his debut:

How Carson Beck's First NFL Game Went

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before playing the the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing Completions: 15

15 Passing Attempts: 19

19 Passing Yards: 188

188 Passing TD: 1

1 Interceptions: 0

0 Passer Rating: 125.4

What we liked: Practically everything. Beck, from the opening drive, operated the Cardinals' offense to precision. His eyes were quick in progression. His mobility was on display. Beck made throws at the short, intermediate and deep levels of the field. Play-action seemed to carry out just fine and even the incompletions were not directly his fault. Beck was careful with the ball (killing it into the dirt on a busted play) and looked overall strong in his debut, which also featured some pre-snap checks under center.

What we didn't like: If we had to complain about anything, it would be the passes deeper down the field weren't precision-perfect. Again, that's truly nitpicking, but if we have to fill this section with something, the deep balls could have been just a tad more on target. Beck was sacked once on a four-man rush to end a two-minute drill, though nobody was open and the defensive end swarmed upfrield on the right tackle to get Beck from behind.

Overall thoughts: Carson Beck looked like the quarterback every Cardinals fan wanted him to be. The third-round pick looked poised and confident regardless of the play call. He was efficient while aggressive and there's very, very little to be unhappy with after his first preseason game. This was as close to an ideal debut as he could have hoped for after leading three scoring drives on four possessions. Beck was surgical.

What's Next for Carson Beck

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before playing the the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beck, with a game under his belt, will likely see plenty of more action during preseason play as quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart such as Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew will probably play sparingly.

Beck has an uphill climb to proving himself capable of becoming the Cardinals' next franchise quarterback. Will he see any action during the regular season? After this year, Arizona will be tasked with a tough decision regarding their future at football's most important decision ahead of a highly touted 2027 quarterback class.

Beck, with strong performances, can potentially sway the Cardinals from exploring outside options if he plays well enough. With regular season opportunities so unknown at this point in time, Beck's going to need to make the most of his preseason.

The Cardinals have three more preseason games (which you can read more about here) and will be back at training camp practice on Sunday.