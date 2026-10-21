Cardinals Claim Panthers OL Off Waivers

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have claimed former Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Albert Reese IV, the team officially announced.

More on Reese from the team's official press release:

"Reese (6-7, 325) entered the NFL with Carolina in May as an undrafted rookie free agent from Mississippi State and was inactive for each of the Panthers first five games this season. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Reese played 49 games (22 starts) at tackle over five seasons (2021-25) at Mississippi State. He started all nine games played in 2025 and started all 12 games in 2024 and won the Kent Hull Trophy as the best offensive lineman in Mississippi."

Reese was just waived earlier this week. Panthers OL Taylor Morton returned from injury, which prompted the move.

The Cardinals are currently down two starting offensive linemen due to injury while illness is spreading through the team, which has impacted new backup tackle Jedrick Wills according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

Arizona plays the Denver Broncos this week.

The Cardinals believe they got their rushing attack sorted last week after Bam Knight rushed for 80 yards, a much needed sign of life after Arizona's unit upfront struggled. To pair, the Cardinals' line didn't allow a single sack on Jacoby Brissett in Week 6.

"I do think in some aspects our run game has grown from a variation standpoint in terms of what we’re doing schematically and then how those guys are executing, but there are still aspects of our run game we need to improve," LaFleur told reporters today.

"I think the operation’s the one that is the biggest. There's no yards that go with operation in terms of what you guys can see, but we know that when we’re operating at the level that we’re capable of it does lead to yards, which leads to points, which leads to obviously the result that we’re all hunting up, so I'd say those two aspects."