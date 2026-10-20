Buy or Sell: 5 Biggest Cardinals Storylines Entering Week 7

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-4 heading into Week 7 with plenty of chatter around the organization.

It's the middle of October and there are rumors galore — what's real, and what's not after six weeks of football?

Playing buy or sell with some major talking points around the desert:

Jacoby Brissett Bought Himself More Time After Rams Win

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why we're buying it: Brissett continues to be heralded in the eyes of Mike LaFleur, and orchestrating a game-winning drive against the Rams only did Brissett more favors despite another very average performance. After another upset win, the Cardinals now have less pressure to make changes, which will start at quarterback whenever that time comes. It just won't be next week.

Nick Rallis Is Completely Off The Hot Seat

Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis watches his defense during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why we're selling it: Rallis' defense looked renewed on Sunday after dialing up the pressure, which ultimately saw Arizona play their best defensive ball of the season. However, last Sunday shouldn't completely get Rallis off the hook. If the clock strikes midnight this weekend and Arizona's defense reverts back to a pumpkin against Denver, conversations will again arise on bigger-picture problems.

Jeremiyah Love Should Be Placed on Injured Reserve

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why we're selling it: The Cardinals don't have the depth or luxury of time to do this. Yes, Bam Knight looked strong on Sunday, though a backfield of only Knight, Tyler Allgeier and Evan Hull isn't inspiring. Love's ankle by no means appears serious, and if that were the case, he would have been placed on injured reserve last week. Love could miss multiple games, but completely ruling him out for four weeks during his rookie season when the Cardinals need him most isn't wise.

Josh Sweat Is Improving His Play — And Trade Value

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why we're buying it: The Cardinals were justified to not trade Sweat at the beginning of the season. Now, times have changed. The more Sweat reverts back to his old self, the more teams are going to pony up for his services near the trade deadline, when his value will be highest. It's clear Sweat wants a pay raise and fresh start elsewhere, and if the Cardinals can see their top pass rusher continue getting to the quarterback, they might just have their price met.

Cardinals Could Get Multiple Wins in Next Four Games

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why we're buying it: It's a week-to-week league, as the Cardinals have now shown numerous times. Next up for Arizona is Denver, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles in the next four weeks. All four of these opponents are extremely beatable at this moment in time. Expected? Very much not, though it's conceivable the Cardinals, after downing the Rams, could walk away winners from multiple matchups within the next month.