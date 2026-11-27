ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals don't have much for fans to root for with a 3-8 record entering Week 12's matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Perhaps their biggest reason, rookie quarterback Carson Beck, won't be taking the field according to head coach Mike LaFleur, who ruled Beck out on Friday morning but still says long-term injury isn't a concern.

Beck hadn't practiced the last two days with a back injury that previously kept him out of Week 11, where 40-year-old Josh Johnson started for Arizona in a 34-7 loss to Kansas City.

Now, with the Cardinals on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from the postseason, their top quarterback is officially out of the picture, and concerns aren't going away.

More On Carson Beck's Injury

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beck is again suffering from back spasms, which plagued the third-round pick earlier this season.

“Well yes, there's always going to be a concern with that," LaFleur told reporters earlier this week on Beck's back possibly flaring up.

"You're just trying to figure out different ways to, I guess, strengthen it, treat it, prehab or whatever it is, to try to limit this from happening again. Particularly this year, and then really attack it this off season in terms of how we can prevent this. If you can.”

Beck also suffered a ribs injury during preseason activities, which caused him to miss the team's final three exhibition games.

In an evaluation period where Arizona has to see what Beck can offer them in terms of quarterback play entering the future, the Cardinals are failing to see what the rookie quarterback has — which makes it tougher to lean towards his direction when contemplating a potential new franchise passer next offseason.

Beck, in the lone game he did start, looked great despite numerous factors such as a disappointing supporting cast and a legendary Rams defense that was in the backfield practically every other play.

Now, Johnson is gearing up for his second start in Arizona.

“It's every day just getting to know these guys a little bit more. Our terminology, our cadences, all those kinds of things," LaFleur said on the seasoned vet leading the Cardinals.

"Now again, it's just word association for him. I mean, he's done everything with all his stops and all those kinds of things. Just go out there and have a great practice today. He'll master the plan and all those kinds of things and get used to the guys that he's thrown to a little bit more than a week ago.

"It's what I'm excited about, is there is going to be some continuity this week within our group and a lot of the same guys that were out there versus Kansas City will be out there on Sunday. So we'll get a good practice in today, good practice in tomorrow, a smaller practice on Friday, and then go shoot our shot.”