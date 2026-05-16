Cardinals Face Brutal 5-Week Stretch That Will Determine Their Season

There's no getting around exactly how tough the Arizona Cardinals' schedule is.

The 2026 regular season slate was officially announced earlier this week, and the Cardinals have the third-hardest schedule in terms of opponent win percentage from last year. For projected opponent wins, Arizona has the hardest schedule. They're also not favored to win a single game across any sportsbook.

That's tough, and when looking at the overall body of work, Weeks 1-13 is jaw-dropping tough.

However, there's a specific five-game stretch within that bracket that will really make or break Arizona's season.

Why Weeks 6-10 is Cardinals' Make-Or-Break Stretch

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talks to the media during rookie mini-camp on May 8, 2026, at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You could realistically pick any grouping of games for this and that'd be understandable, though Weeks 6-10 really stuck out to me.

The Cardinals' first five games are no walk in the park against the Chargers, Seahawks, 49ers, Giants and Lions. There's a very realistic possibility Arizona walks into this stretch 0-5.

Yet two matchups against the Rams with the Seahawks, Broncos and Cowboys sandwiched between is a tough way for the cookie to crumble:

Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 7: vs Denver Broncos

Week 8: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 10: vs Los Angeles Rams

Three of Arizona's six divisional games are within this stretch, two of which are on the road. Outside of NFC West play? The Broncos coming to State Farm Stadium and Cowboys on the road. Denver is fresh off an AFC championship game appearance while Dallas should be a much better team (though the Cardinals do somehow always have their number).

The Rams and Seahawks battles need no explanation.

With the Cardinals probably not approaching this slate with a winning record, this five-week run of games could very well bury Arizona into the depths of the NFL standings or see them rally and emerge as the surprise of the league with impressive wins.

The three-week stretch after this includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, so things don't quite get easier after Weeks 6-10. After their Week 14 bye week, things do lighten up, though it could be too little and too late for the Cardinals at that point in the schedule.

That's why Weeks 6-10 is a true litmus test of what the Cardinals will be. Not quite start of the season where everything is fresh and not quite end of the year when they're already defined. That five-game stretch will say all we need to know about Arizona.