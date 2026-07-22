Cardinals OL Expected at Training Camp Despite Gun Charges

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals report to training camp today, and right guard Isaiah Adams is expected to be present.

News broke last night of Adams' four different charges following a guns and gangs investigation. Adams, as first reported by TSN's Dave Naylor, was charged by Durham Regional Police on the following:

Possess Firearm Obtained by Crime

Possess Restricted/Prohibited Firearm – No Licence

Possess Loaded Firearm

Possess Prohibited Device

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports Adams is expected to be present at camp today. Reporters have their first open practice tomorrow on Thursday, July 23. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is expected to speak with media then.

Adams, from Canada, was set to enter a third season in the NFL after the Cardinals made him a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's started 16 games across his first two seasons and was set to compete with Chase Bisontis for starting right guard duties in camp.

In a statement to ESPN, Adams' attorney says, "Isaiah is completely innocent in this matter - he had no knowledge of any firearm, and he will be fully exonerated."

The Cardinals — in their own statement — said, "We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams. Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

More on the guns and gang investigation Adams is looped with from the Durham Regional Police:

"On Friday, July 17, 2026, investigators with the DRPS Guns and Gangs Unit concluded an investigation into a male believed to be in possession of a firearm and involved in drug trafficking.

"The suspect and a female were located in a vehicle in Ajax and taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle found over 3 kg of suspected fentanyl.

"Investigators, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Unit, later executed a search warrant at a residence in Pickering. A second female was located in the residence and taken into custody without incident.

"A loaded firearm with prohibited overcapacity magazine and a replica Uzi firearm were located in the residence. The loaded firearm was confirmed stolen from Georgia, USA."

After completion of his third season, Adams will be eligible for a contract extension. Between that and Adams battling for a starting spot, the Illinois product is set to enter his biggest season yet at the NFL level.