Cardinals Explain Why They Finally Benched Jacoby Brissett for Gardner Minshew

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals fans have been pounding the table for a new face at quarterback for weeks.

Head coach Mike LaFleur, through press conferences on a routine basis, shot down any inclinations of making a change off the freshly paid Jacoby Brissett, who negotiated a significant raise for the 2026 season and was undoubtedly set to open the year as Arizona's starter.

Yet with the Cardinals trailing the Dallas Cowboys 17-3 in the third quarter and staring down a record of 2-6, LaFleur finally gave in — benching Brissett and opening the door for what was eventually a 33-30 comeback victory led by Gardner Minshew, who marched the Cardinals on four-straight touchdown drives to make a come-from-behind victory even possible.

Despite a Chad Ryland missed extra point to win and a three-and-out to start overtime, the Cardinals walked out of AT&T Stadium with a massive upset victory thanks to a dose of Minshew Magic.

"I don't know if there's any words that I can express about this team right now other than they're resilient and they just keep fighting," LaFleur told reporters post-game.

"They're always in the fight. That was a total team effort right there. Obviously, we didn't do enough on offense, and that was a collective. That was not just on one person."

That one person LaFleur is referring to is Brissett, who has been on the hot seat for weeks and finally was usurped by Minshew after completing just 10-of-23 passes for 119 yards and an interception, marking the fourth time in five weeks he finished a game with a passer rating under 80. League averages typically rest within the 90's and a perfect passer rating sits at 158.3.

What pushed the Cardinals to finally make the swap?

"I just thought we needed a spark," LaFleur said. Minshew finished completing 17-of-23 attempts for 188 yards and three touchdowns. His passer rating was 137.3.

"And again, it was a collective deal. I need to be better with our scheme obviously, I need to be better with our play-calling, you know. All of us need it. We got a lot to fix right now. I don't want this last 30 minutes or 35 minutes to mask the stuff that we need to fix on offense because I know we're a lot better than that. I know we can execute better than that."

LaFleur declined to name Minshew the starter ahead of Week 9, where they have a daunting road test in Seattle waiting. Minshew also spoke with reporters post-game and said he wasn't told if he was the guy or not.

It would be incredibly tough to turn back to Brissett after today's performance.