Cardinals Make QB Change vs Cowboys; Bench Jacoby Brissett

The Arizona Cardinals are making a quarterback change.

In the third quarter of their Week 8 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Gardner Minshew is in for Jacoby Brissett. Brissett exits completing just 10-23 passes for 119 yards and one interception.

Minshew, the No. 2 quarterback listed on the depth chart, gets his first taste of action of the 2026 season. Rookie third-round pick Carson Beck remains the emergency quarterback and can only play if both Minshew and Brissett are ruled out.

The Cardinals trail 17-10 as of publish and scored a touchdown on Minshew's first drive thanks to a 63-yard touchdown run.

What Happened to Jacoby Brissett?

Brissett held out the entire offseason and ultimately won a contract standoff with the Cardinals, seeing $15 million guaranteed on the final year of his contract to become Arizona's starter entering the 2026 season.

The Cardinals, 2-5 entering today, have vastly underwhelmed on the offensive side of the ball with Brissett at the helm.

Many fans have been pounding the table for a quarterback change, and they finally get it with Minshew.

That's a bit of a surprise given how insistent head coach Mike LaFleur was of Brissett and his ability to command Arizona's offense.

Brissett, a team-voted captain for the 2026 season, said to reporters this week it was on him to help turn things around in the facility.

“It’s a new week. It’s a new opportunity. Being fortunate enough to get another Wednesday is a blessing for all of us and we understand that," said Brissett.

"We have a tough opponent coming up and we’re looking forward to that. I think the approach (is), it’s a long season and it’s (on to) the next one, I think that kind of handles itself and (then) it’s going out there with the right mindset and practicing. Trying to win today, so to say.”

Minshew, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, takes over for the Cardinals' offense in Week 8 and likely puts himself in position to start in the coming games.

With the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline around the corner, all possibilities remain on the table for Arizona — who are very much hoping to get Beck on the field at some point this season.