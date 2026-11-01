Cardinals Make QB Change vs Cowboys; Bench Jacoby Brissett
The Arizona Cardinals are making a quarterback change.
In the third quarter of their Week 8 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Gardner Minshew is in for Jacoby Brissett. Brissett exits completing just 10-23 passes for 119 yards and one interception.
Minshew, the No. 2 quarterback listed on the depth chart, gets his first taste of action of the 2026 season. Rookie third-round pick Carson Beck remains the emergency quarterback and can only play if both Minshew and Brissett are ruled out.
The Cardinals trail 17-10 as of publish and scored a touchdown on Minshew's first drive thanks to a 63-yard touchdown run.
What Happened to Jacoby Brissett?
Brissett held out the entire offseason and ultimately won a contract standoff with the Cardinals, seeing $15 million guaranteed on the final year of his contract to become Arizona's starter entering the 2026 season.
The Cardinals, 2-5 entering today, have vastly underwhelmed on the offensive side of the ball with Brissett at the helm.
Many fans have been pounding the table for a quarterback change, and they finally get it with Minshew.
That's a bit of a surprise given how insistent head coach Mike LaFleur was of Brissett and his ability to command Arizona's offense.
Brissett, a team-voted captain for the 2026 season, said to reporters this week it was on him to help turn things around in the facility.
“It’s a new week. It’s a new opportunity. Being fortunate enough to get another Wednesday is a blessing for all of us and we understand that," said Brissett.
"We have a tough opponent coming up and we’re looking forward to that. I think the approach (is), it’s a long season and it’s (on to) the next one, I think that kind of handles itself and (then) it’s going out there with the right mindset and practicing. Trying to win today, so to say.”
Minshew, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, takes over for the Cardinals' offense in Week 8 and likely puts himself in position to start in the coming games.
With the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline around the corner, all possibilities remain on the table for Arizona — who are very much hoping to get Beck on the field at some point this season.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin