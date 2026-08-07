Cardinals Fans Are Already Dreaming After Carson Beck's NFL Debut

ARIZONA — It's hard to imagine Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck could have pictured a better preseason debut.

Beck finished his night completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers before exiting after just over two quarters of play in the Hall of Fame game against the Carolina Panthers. He finished with a passer rating of 125.4.

For lack of a better term, Beck looked surgical in Canton. It's early, very early, but for the first time in a long time, Cardinals fans are hopeful about a rookie quarterback potentially turning into the guy in the desert.

And they were loud about it on social media.

We asked Cardinals fans to give their takes on Beck, and nobody disappointed.

Cardinals Fans Are Full-On Dreaming After Carson Beck Debut

"He moved the offense like Ive not seen in a long time," AngryCards fan said of Beck. The Cardinals scored on three-of-four drives Beck was on the field for.

Looked really impressive.

Kept hearing how he was inaccurate in training camp, but looked really good today, putting the balls where the need to be. — Dude_In_The_Desert ❁ 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) August 7, 2026

"Him," said Arizona Sports Hype. Andy Kwong added, "The Beckoning has arrived."

Beck likely won't usurp the likes of Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew on the depth chart. At least not right away.

Yet it's tough to not feel excited over Beck and what could come after his debut. Everything from poise to accuracy was on display from the third-round pick.

However, like Kemi highlighted, everything needs nuance — and Beck's performance is no exception.

"His floor is Jacoby Brissett. He looked great against and with back ups. Need to see him with and against starters, but he looks promising," he said.

Dylan added, "Jacoby was smart to get that raise locked in before this game."

Only 1 half but he looked poised, confident, and in control. With proper coaching he has the potential to be a legit franchise QB — The Arizona Visionary (@DesertDreaminAZ) August 7, 2026

Beck looked just about as good as fans could have hoped for in his first taste of action with little to complain about, opening the door for more excitement (and higher expectations) coming in the future.

All eyes are on the Cardinals' quarterback situation and what the future holds after 2026 — though if Beck gets an opportunity to play during the regular season, he just might be able to sway figures such as owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur to stick in-house and not look elsewhere.

"He looked solid to me. Calm and In command. Figure cardinals will be starting him back half of the season. 🧐 Gotta see what they have before going into this next draft," said Wise Owl.

Cardinals Connoisseur added, "He should be the starter."

I was very impressed — Nick Colantino (@NickyDibbs) August 7, 2026

It's only preseason — but hope is free, and Beck has Cardinals fans absolutely buzzing at the moment.