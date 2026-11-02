Cardinals Fans React to Stunning Win vs Cowboys in Week 8
ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an incredible upset over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, erasing a two-possession deficit late in the fourth quarter before eventually winning in overtime.
The Cardinals' win at AT&T Stadium pushed their record to 3-5 on the season, and guaging the reaction of Arizona fans on social media, the talk of the town is quite obvious.
Minshew Mania Arrives
We asked for your reactions, and you delivered. The hottest talking point was Gardner Minshew, who usurped Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter and marched the Cardinals to an impressive comeback victory.
"I think the Brissett experience is officially over. Has to be," said Jen.
J Love Era added, "Brissett can pack his bags tomorrow and Minshew mania is running wild."
Running wild indeed, at least for now. Minshew completed 17-of-23 passes for three touchdowns, marching Arizona on four straight touchdown drives immediately after coming in for Brissett in the second half.
"Everybody get on the magic Minshew bus," Paul said.
Always Nice Beating The 'Boys
What makes this victory even sweeter for the Cardinals is beating Dallas. Arizona has had the Cowboys' number in recent meetings, and today are officially winners of their last nine-of-ten against Dallas, who have not beaten the Cardinals since 2017.
"As a Cardinal fan from back in the day, anytime we beat the Cowboys is the Super Bowl for me," said Desmond.
Mike LaFleur Earns Some Good Grace
Entering today, LaFleur didn't have a ton of good graces with the fan base. Despite it being his rookie season, that's understandable with having just two wins ahead of today.
However, Week 8's win over Dallas did pave the path for some praise.
Graham said, "Feel like we have a reason to watch games again. And fair play to LaFleur for doing it as it would of been easy to wait till end of the game."
And it's pretty safe to say all Cardinals fans are feeling like this after walking out of AT&T Stadium with a dub:
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin