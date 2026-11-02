Cardinals Fans React to Stunning Win vs Cowboys in Week 8

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an incredible upset over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, erasing a two-possession deficit late in the fourth quarter before eventually winning in overtime.

The Cardinals' win at AT&T Stadium pushed their record to 3-5 on the season, and guaging the reaction of Arizona fans on social media, the talk of the town is quite obvious.

Minshew Mania Arrives

We asked for your reactions, and you delivered. The hottest talking point was Gardner Minshew, who usurped Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter and marched the Cardinals to an impressive comeback victory.

This offense looks completely different with Menshew. Suddenly the redzone woes went away. pic.twitter.com/RiHRf6ollw — Dude_In_The_Desert ❁ 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) November 1, 2026

"I think the Brissett experience is officially over. Has to be," said Jen.

J Love Era added, "Brissett can pack his bags tomorrow and Minshew mania is running wild."

Running wild indeed, at least for now. Minshew completed 17-of-23 passes for three touchdowns, marching Arizona on four straight touchdown drives immediately after coming in for Brissett in the second half.

Every1 stepped up after the QB change. It was literally next man up for every position that took a hit. The defense played with nothing but ❤️. There is nothing wrong with the character of our PLAYERS. Changes should have happened weeks ago. (Also, it's Dallas and they suck). — SoberGeezer (@SoberGeezer) November 1, 2026

"Everybody get on the magic Minshew bus," Paul said.

Always Nice Beating The 'Boys

What makes this victory even sweeter for the Cardinals is beating Dallas. Arizona has had the Cowboys' number in recent meetings, and today are officially winners of their last nine-of-ten against Dallas, who have not beaten the Cardinals since 2017.

ALWAYS great to beat Dallas.



I remember when Plummer beat DAL at the buzzer (19-17 in 99???). That was a gargantuan upset. Love giving them an L. — Dank Sinatra (@AwfulAwfulTake) November 1, 2026

"As a Cardinal fan from back in the day, anytime we beat the Cowboys is the Super Bowl for me," said Desmond.

👏 How bout them Cowboys? — Jonny Stronghold (@jonmichaels18) November 1, 2026

Mike LaFleur Earns Some Good Grace

Entering today, LaFleur didn't have a ton of good graces with the fan base. Despite it being his rookie season, that's understandable with having just two wins ahead of today.

However, Week 8's win over Dallas did pave the path for some praise.

Graham said, "Feel like we have a reason to watch games again. And fair play to LaFleur for doing it as it would of been easy to wait till end of the game."

Was starting to doubt Mike a little bit but after minshew coming in and see it was on brisket — Scott (@scott133712) November 1, 2026

And it's pretty safe to say all Cardinals fans are feeling like this after walking out of AT&T Stadium with a dub: