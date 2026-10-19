Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Thrilling Week 6 Upset Win vs Rams
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The Arizona Cardinals turned the NFL world upside down with their Week 6 win over the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals now advance to 2-4 on the season with both wins coming at SoFi Stadium after previously defeating the Chargers in Week 1.
What did Cardinals fans on social media make of this improbable victory?
The Cardinals' defense was better this week
Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis' unit was on the struggle bus last week. The Cardinals defense gave up 45 points to the Detroit Lions. However, much to fans' surprise, the Cardinals defense played well, especially in the first half.
As Rams on SI's Blaine Grisak pointed out, the Cardinals brought the heat on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford:
The Arizona defense played extremely well, but it was a double-edged sword. In one way, it was great to see the Cardinals hold the Rams' high-octane offense in check. However, many fans were wondering where this great defense had been the past couple of weeks.
The fans' unhappy responses to the Rams late-game surge
The Cardinals led 15-9 late in the game. However, despite the lead, a Los Angeles win seemed probable, as the Cardinals couldn't put the game away on offense. Sadly, many fans were not surprised by the Cardinals' lack of clutch play late.
As Kelly in Phoenix pointed out, the Cardinals' inability to close out games has been an issue for a while:
Before Stafford connected with Rams tight end Colby Parkinson for the Rams touchdown and lead, another user predicted the Cardinals would blow the game.
Fans have mixed Reactions on Jacoby Brissett and Cardinals Win
With the Rams up 16-15, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the offense had to win the game. However, many weren't confident in Brissett's ability to lead a game-winning drive, as he hadn't played well. Brissett threw one interception and finished with a passer rating of 73.3.
Two users on X pointed out that Brissett doesn't throw to the Cardinals' number-one wideouts, as Michael Wilson had a quiet day in Los Angeles.
Many posted a GIF of former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo running out to the field down 24 to 20 in Super Bowl 54. Later in the drive, Garoppolo overthrew an open 49ers receiver for a potential Super Bowl-winning touchdown. This GIF is commonly used when people think an athlete, especially the quarterback, won't deliver in a moment.
Some had faith Brissett could deliver in the big moment. Their faith was rewarded as Brissett found wideout Jalen Brooks for 44 yards, setting up Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland for the game-winning kick.
The Arizona victory left some not-so-happy. Yes, a win is good, but the Cardinals most likely aren't going anywhere this season. So a win hurts their draft position in what seems like a very good draft class.
Overall, though, this game had some positive takeaways for fans, which isn't something you can say about every Cardinals game this year.