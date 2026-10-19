Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Thrilling Week 6 Upset Win vs Rams

The Arizona Cardinals turned the NFL world upside down with their Week 6 win over the division rival Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals now advance to 2-4 on the season with both wins coming at SoFi Stadium after previously defeating the Chargers in Week 1.

What did Cardinals fans on social media make of this improbable victory?

The Cardinals' defense was better this week

Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis' unit was on the struggle bus last week. The Cardinals defense gave up 45 points to the Detroit Lions. However, much to fans' surprise, the Cardinals defense played well, especially in the first half.

As Rams on SI's Blaine Grisak pointed out, the Cardinals brought the heat on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford:

Matthew Stafford has been under duress all afternoon.



The Cardinals are just bringing the heat and Stafford is 1-for-3 when pressured and been sacked twice.



Rams offense with another quick 3-and-out. Only 9 runs to 15 passes. — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 18, 2026

Budda Baker with the SACK!



Cardinals defense BALLIN’ in LA today! pic.twitter.com/9fdPXEHh5j — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) October 18, 2026

The Arizona defense played extremely well, but it was a double-edged sword. In one way, it was great to see the Cardinals hold the Rams' high-octane offense in check. However, many fans were wondering where this great defense had been the past couple of weeks.

This is the Nick Ralls defense people want to see. Creative and aggressive. — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 18, 2026

Where has this been the last few weeks?? — Nick Mendelsohn (@NickMendelsohn) October 18, 2026

The fans' unhappy responses to the Rams late-game surge

The Cardinals led 15-9 late in the game. However, despite the lead, a Los Angeles win seemed probable, as the Cardinals couldn't put the game away on offense. Sadly, many fans were not surprised by the Cardinals' lack of clutch play late.

As Kelly in Phoenix pointed out, the Cardinals' inability to close out games has been an issue for a while:

Ah. Yes. I almost forgot we were the Cardinals for a minute. — Kelly In Phoenix (@KellyInPhoenix) October 18, 2026

The cardinals are poverty 😂😂 — Smoove (@jbunnies12) October 18, 2026

The Arizona cardinals exist solely just give the whole division 2 free wins — Asian12th 💍 💍 (@Asian12th) October 18, 2026

Before Stafford connected with Rams tight end Colby Parkinson for the Rams touchdown and lead, another user predicted the Cardinals would blow the game.

Cardinals are gonna let the Rams off the hook aren’t they — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) October 18, 2026

Fans have mixed Reactions on Jacoby Brissett and Cardinals Win

With the Rams up 16-15, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the offense had to win the game. However, many weren't confident in Brissett's ability to lead a game-winning drive, as he hadn't played well. Brissett threw one interception and finished with a passer rating of 73.3.

Two users on X pointed out that Brissett doesn't throw to the Cardinals' number-one wideouts, as Michael Wilson had a quiet day in Los Angeles.

Jacoby Brissett to Michael Wilson now that he's found his new toy in Kendrick Bourne. pic.twitter.com/P1930Z1mdK — Robb Silverstein (@RobbSilverstein) October 18, 2026

Jacoby Brissett refuses to throw to #1’s. Michael Wilson is cooked now — Ckcardz (@ckcardz) October 18, 2026

Many posted a GIF of former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo running out to the field down 24 to 20 in Super Bowl 54. Later in the drive, Garoppolo overthrew an open 49ers receiver for a potential Super Bowl-winning touchdown. This GIF is commonly used when people think an athlete, especially the quarterback, won't deliver in a moment.

Some had faith Brissett could deliver in the big moment. Their faith was rewarded as Brissett found wideout Jalen Brooks for 44 yards, setting up Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland for the game-winning kick.

Jacoby brissett bout to walk us down for a game winning FG — Free Game Maine (@Maine_561) October 18, 2026

Jacoby Brissett 15 second drill for game pic.twitter.com/R4vLyWAVHZ — Jake🦎 (@ottballhoopz) October 18, 2026

The Arizona victory left some not-so-happy. Yes, a win is good, but the Cardinals most likely aren't going anywhere this season. So a win hurts their draft position in what seems like a very good draft class.

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



We are TANKING and we still somehow spoiled a game for the Rams



Hurting our own draft position in the process since the Titans won



This is so Cardinals pic.twitter.com/IjkQY88A1c — Michael Bahr (@MikeValmike) October 18, 2026

The Arizona Cardinals have two wins at SoFi this season.



That is more wins than the Chargers and Rams combined who play their home games at that stadium.



Arizona also only have two wins on the season.



Crazy! 😂 — Turf And Touchdowns (@TurfTouchdowns) October 18, 2026

Overall, though, this game had some positive takeaways for fans, which isn't something you can say about every Cardinals game this year.