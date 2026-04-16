Cardinals Fans Are Split Down the Middle on Draft QB Decision

It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals are looking to build their quarterback room entering the 2026 NFL Draft, though the exact fashion of how they'll add their next passer still remains to be seen.

There's a few different routes the Cardinals can take as we approach draft weekend, each with their respective pros and cons. It's a major decision that has Cardinals fans talking and debating.

It's also a decision so split that even in a small poll ran online, two options recorded the exact same number of votes.

Would you rather, #AZCardinals draft edition: — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) April 15, 2026

They're two vastly different routes, too. Let's explore them.

Trading Up for Ty Simpson

This would Arizona's proverbial all-in move, as the Cardinals would essentially be trading up from their No. 34 pick in the second round (mixed with other draft picks) to get back into the first round to get Ty Simpson on their roster.

Simpson, a one-year starter at Alabama, flashed a fun mix of playmaking and throws across the field with the Crimson Tide, though there's concerns around his frame (slightly under 6-2 height) and lack of experience entering the NFL level.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Pro: Getting Simpson on a contract with a fifth-year option could prove to be pivotal, especially if his upside unfolds like it should at the next level. If the Cardinals are truly sold on his services, there's no price on getting your franchise quarterback.

Con: Every level of Cardinals brass would have to be down for this move, ranging from owner Michael Bidwill all the way down to head coach Mike LaFleur. Making the move up for Simpson would all but take them out of the running in a 2027 quarterback class that's highly expected to be bountiful with top talent.

Using Late-Round Pick on Drew Allar

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allar could sneak his way into late Day 2 (round three) territory, though he could also be viewed as an early fourth round project or later depending on opinions around him. Entering the draft cycle last year when he was still ineligible, many projected him to be a top five pick thanks to his prototypical build and ability to make NFL caliber throws.

Allar, however, took a massive step back this season at Penn State, which in turn has seen his draft stock plummet. The tools are still there, but is this a project Arizona wants to devot itself to?

Pro: Taking Allar on the final day of the draft would be a low risk, high reward move. Arizona either gets a suitable NFL quarterback for pennies on the dollar or can easily pivot to next offseason for their future passer if they're not impressed with him in 2026.

Con: Typically late-round quarterbacks don't pan out at the NFL level, and if the Cardinals are truly looking to find their next franchise guy, is that really going to be found late in the draft? Most likely not, and by that thinking, the Cardinals should aim higher if they're set on getting an immediate answer under center.