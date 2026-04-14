Cardinals Host Penn State QB on NFL Draft Visit

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals continue their pre-draft work on quarterbacks with an intriguing prospect visiting Tempe today.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are hosting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

Former Penn State QB Drew Allar visited the Cardinals today, per source. pic.twitter.com/DKfx81K3E1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2026

Allar is among one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the class thanks to his prototypical build (6-5, 228 lbs) and experience playing against high level competition at Penn State with 45 games under his belt.

Allar's arm has shown he's capable of making practically every throw, though there's concerns around his consistency and accuracy. He's viewed as a Day 3 pick.

From NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler:

"Allar is a sturdy, strong-armed passer with promising intangibles, but underdeveloped timing disrupts his ability to execute at a high level. He has NFL starting-caliber physical tools, although a lack of natural passing rhythm creates uncertainty about his developmental ceiling."

How Drew Allar Fits Cardinals

Allar projects as a solid developmental piece for the Cardinals while quarterbacks such as Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are veterans only under contract through 2026.

Allar, theoritically, could sit in the wings and get his feet under him while learning and potentially prepping for starting duties in 2027 and potentially beyond.

However, Allar (given his draft stock) wouldn't exempt the Cardinals from eying a quarterback as early as next year. This would give Arizona a nice lottery ticket moving into the future with little sunk cost if they decide to immediately target a new passer.

That just might be the plan for the Cardinals after parting ways with Kyler Murray this offseason. Arizona wasn't able to find a long-term solution in free agency or the trade market, and with previous starter Brissett already in place, it appears the Cardinals don't feel exactly pressed to find the quarterback of the future immediately.

Many speculate that could come in the form of Alabama's Ty Simpson, who arrives to the league as a potential late first-round pick. They're current betting favorites to land Simpson, but if that doesn't come to fruition, Allar very well could be in the mix for the Cardinals.

Other quarterbacks the organization could look to draft this year would be LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Miami's Carson Beck, North Dakota State's Cole Payton, Arkansas' Taylen Green and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick and unavailable for the Cardinals at No. 3.