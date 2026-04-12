Cardinals Should Explore This QB Route in NFL Draft

The Ty Simpson-to-Arizona train has been on its tracks for quite some time now after the Cardinals failed to get Kyler Murray's long-term replacement in free agency.

Simpson is a polarizing NFL draft prospect in his own respects, though there's several draft analysts suggesting he's a solid fit for what Arizona wants to do offensively under the watch of first-year coach Mike LaFleur.

However, Simpson isn't the only quarterback prospect who makes sense for the Cardinals — at least according to Dane Brugler.

The Athletic's premier draft analyst appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 and was asked to give a different route other than Simpson for the Cardinals.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (QB13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier was the answer.

“He’s the type of quarterback that’ll throw into games and throw you out of games. That’s why we’re talking about him as a third- or fourth-round pick and not a first-round pick like we thought he potentially could have been over the summer,” Brugler said (h/t Tyler Drake). “He’s another guy that grew up around the game, dad is a longtime college and NFL coach.

“There’s a lot to like about his command, the way he operates and his ability to distribute the football all over the field. If you’re looking for someone realistically who can start games for you, I think Garrett Nussmeier would be in that mix.”

Nussmeier is expected to be a Day 2 pick and wouldn't require the Cardinals to trade up into the first round like many believe the Simpson route would entail.

As Brugler highlighted, his mix of arm talent and processing ability makes him an attractive mid-round prospect after starting the last two seasons at LSU.

What avenue the Cardinals should go down has been entirely debated over the last few months of the offseason. Free agency brought just Gardner Minshew to backup Jacoby Brissett, and opinions on the draft and what should come of that are still split.

Some fans believe the Cardinals should be aggressive in finding a quarterback now while others want Arizona to wait until the 2027 offseason to address the position.

Is there a right answer? Probably not, though Nussmeier's expected draft position and upside could give the Cardinals the best of both worlds: A potential starter for low cost that wouldn't put them completely out of the running for the 2027 quarterback class.

We'll find out if the Cardinals feel the same in just under two weeks.