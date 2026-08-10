Cardinals Finally Make Larry Fitzgerald Decision Fans Have Waited For

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are finally retiring Larry Fitzgerald's number.

After his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend, the Cardinals are set to retire Fitzgerald's coveted No. 11 on Oct. 25 against the Denver Broncos.

"No one who has ever worn a Cardinals uniform is more deserving of this honor," said Michael Bidwill in a statement to the team.

"The thing I remember most about his presence here is not just how he practiced on the practice field but the way he took his profession so seriously. He is a pro's pro. His presence, both setting the tone but also welcoming people and in the locker room being a little bit of a jokester and wanting to engage everyone around him. He contributed so much to this organization and so much to this community. He means so much to us all."

Fitzgerald's gold jacket resume needs no introduction. Numerous Pro Bowls and NFL records are under his belt thanks to 17 years of high level play — all coming with Arizona.

Fitzgerald's No. 11 becomes the sixth jersey retired by the team, followed by:

8 (Larry Wilson)

40 (Pat Tillman)

Stan Maudlin (77)

J.V. Cain (88)

Marshall Goldberg (99)

For decades, Cardinals fans have loved Fitzgerald. Even after retirement, he's still one of the most popular jerseys you'll see around the desert.

During his Hall of Fame speech, he showed that same love back.

"I just want to show a little love to my Cardinal fans here in attendance today. To the Cardinal fans back home in Arizona, you guys supported us on and off the field over the years. You showed up at home games and showed up at away games, through wins and losses," he said.

"It's been 22 years and counting Arizona, and I'll spend the rest of my life trying to replenish the well of goodwill I've been lucky enough to drink from."

It was only a matter of time before Fitzgerald entered the Hall of Fame, and had his number retired. Is a statue next?

Possibly, but one step at a time. If anybody deserves the honor of having a statue outside of State Farm Stadium next to Pat Tillman, it's Fitzgerald.