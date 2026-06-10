Cardinals Cancel Final Minicamp Practice

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals have cancelled their final minicamp practice, according to the team.

Today was set to be the final of a three-day minicamp practice schedule, though the Cardinals and head coach Mike LaFleur obviously liked where they were at in terms of schedule and health.

"I feel like it's gone good so far, now two days. I'm being honest, I mean, it is literally an extension of OTAs, the way these things are now," LaFleur told reporters yesterday.

"The only thing that's different is obviously you can make it mandatory, and then you can do some of the league mandated meetings that either you do it now or you do it in training camp, and the places I've been [before], it seems like it works out a little bit better to do it here in June. So I don't want to say check the box, but when you get to late July, August, you can really just hone in on football."

Training camp is now next for the Cardinals, which will be at some point in July though the date isn't confirmed just yet. With Arizona playing in the Hall of Fame Game to start preseason festivities, the Cardinals will likely hit training camp a bit earlier than most teams.

"I think we're a mature team. I think it's just kind of the way this thing has been built," LaFleur said.

"... They're just getting adjusted to this system. Some of them came in maybe late to the defense a year ago, so it's almost their first rodeo here in the installs. I'd say they're a mature team, but like a mature team, they understand we got a long way to go, and they know that."