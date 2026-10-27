Cardinals Give Carson Beck Injury Update

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are potentially getting Carson Beck back on the practice field this week.

Beck suffered a back injury that ultimately landed him on last week's injury report. The rookie third-round pick rebounded from a preseason ribs injury that only saw him play one game, and with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew ahead of him, Beck hasn't played in 2026.

While Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur refused to put a label on Beck's role moving into Week 8, he did say Beck was set to complete a workout today to guage where the Miami product is at.

“Not going to talk about role changes right now, but I’ll know more tomorrow. He’s going to do a workout tomorrow on our off day just to move in the pocket and stuff like that to see where he is in terms of — I guess you could say, ‘rep structure’ starting Wednesday, Thursday (and) Friday," LaFleur said during his Monday press conference.

How did the back injury even happen?

“It just kind of flared up on him honestly. He just had a little bit of a back spasm. Again, when you’re torquing the way these guys torque, that’s not fun. I don’t know if anyone’s ever had back spasms here, but they suck," LaFleur added.

Beck is still awaiting his turn at the wheel of LaFleur's offense, which figures to come down the road as losses continue to pile in Arizona.

When exactly Beck will enter the lineup remains to be seen. The Cardinals won't hand over the keys next week in Dallas after already committing to Brissett despite the team's 2-5 start.

However, we will need to see Beck at some point ahead of a massive 2027 offseason, where the Cardinals just might find themselves in position to take a top-rated quarterback in the draft.

If Beck can convince the Cardinals he's a possible solution at quarterback, Arizona would bypass those opportunities.

Many believe Week 12 is an optimal landing spot for Beck to play, as that would give him multiple games before a bye week and a short stint of easier games to finish the 2026 regular season.

For now, it appears he'll continue to be the team's emergency quarterback on game days. But before any moves can be made, Beck has to be healthy — and it appears we're in line to see him back on the practice field soon.