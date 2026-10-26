Cardinals’ Jacoby Brissett Decision Is Only Delaying the Inevitable

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals insist on delaying the inevitable.

The team dropped to 2-5 after Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, one where the Cardinals' offense again failed to come alive. Their red zone woes continued from last week, which led to their second straight outing with less than 20 points scored while marking their third instance in the first seven weeks of play.

The Cardinals fell 30-16 against a talented Denver defense, which ranked as one of the tougher units entering today and very much stamped their reputation, hitting Jacoby Brissett 13 times and limited the Cardinals' offense to just 5-of-17 on third-down conversions with only one touchdown in five red zone trips.

Cardinals Will Again Start Jacoby Brissett

Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (96) chase down Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona's offense under the first-year play-calling of Mike LaFleur will again be led by Brissett in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, LaFleur confirmed post-game.

When pressed about what Brissett brings to the table, LaFleur offered:

"I'm not even going to talk about any of the individuals. It's us collectively. We just gotta finish better," he said.

"... We had opportunities to make some plays that we didn't, and when we get to the point where we're going to flip this thing, we got to make those plays. This is a collective deal in terms of coaching and playing, but we can make that easier on ourselves."

Brissett has started every game for the Cardinals since striking a re-worked contract in the early stages of training camp, ending an offseason-long holdout that guaranteed more money on the final of a two-year deal.

Cardinals Are Only Delaying The Inevitable

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Mike LaFleur walks the sidelines as they play the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are several problems plaguing the Cardinals at this point in time, ones that will eventually be dug into later this week. Brissett, in totality, is not the biggest issue Arizona's offense faces at this point in time.

However, he's clearly not a solution to the team's 2-5 start to the season, and that in itself is an issue that LaFleur and the rest of the coaching staff is going to have to acknowledge sooner rather than later.

While Brissett's profile resides in a veteran passer who can hang in the pocket and take care of the ball, his ceiling and quick trigger when throwing the ball largely caps what the Cardinals can do. LaFleur's offense was expected to be innovative, though Arizona's attack has been largely stagnant through their first seven weeks.

The Cardinals could get away with the "we believe he gives us the best chance to win games now" mantra early in the season, where hope is still alive and teams aren't sinking to the bottom of the standings.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (97) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona's now 2-5 with little optimism of a quick turnaround on either side of the ball. The Cardinals need to change something, that's not negotiable. And to Brissett's defense, his offensive line has been below par while his pass-catchers, to various extents, haven't lived up to their billing.

Yet a quarterback is supposed to be the engine that makes an offense go, and the Cardinals have stalled out more times than not.

While it's admirable for LaFleur to prioritize winning here and now, a move to the likes of Gardner Minshew or even Carson Beck wouldn't signal a team that's throwing in the towel — it would be Arizona acknowledging Brissett's simply capped in the potential he can carry this offense to.

It feels like only a matter of when — not if — the Cardinals make a change. However, the longer Arizona delays the inevitable benching of Brissett for other opportunities, the bigger of a hole they're going to dig themselves.