Every Moment That Mattered in Cardinals vs Raiders Preseason Game

The Arizona Cardinals are officially halfway through their preseason slate.

After losing last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals faced the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night.

Fans were thrown a curveball earlier today when Carson Beck was ruled out due to a ribs injury. After such an exciting debut in Canton, plenty were disappointed to learn the Cardinals' rookie wouldn't be suiting up.

Still, Arizona rolled out their starters for the first time all preseason — here's every moment that mattered in the Cardinals' 27-14 victory:

First Quarter: Raiders' Opening Drive TD

The Raiders wasted absolutely no time at all, marching down the field on a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to open the game.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins went five-of-six on the drive, which concluded with a 13-yard passing touchdown to tight end Michael Mayer.

Big play for Big Mike!#AZvsLV | 📺 FOX 5 pic.twitter.com/rYEOZsmTeb — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 14, 2026

LV 7, AZ 0

First Quarter: Cardinals Answer With Marvin Harrison Jr. TD

Arizona, also playing their starting unit (minus Trey McBride), managed to find momentum of their own in the form of a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive with Jacoby Brissett lacing a dot to a double-covered Marvin Harrison Jr. for six.

AZ 7, LV 7

Second Quarter: Jeremiyah Love's Run Sets Up TD

Love, on his second drive with the offense, finally found some footing and was able to pick up a few first downs for the Cardinals with his legs — his last run coming to the left-hand side where he made a defender miss in the backfield before turning the corner and hitting a spin move.

Jeremiyah Love making a couple of guys miss 👀



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0zWxy27wgW — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

On the very next play, Gardner Minshew — who replaced Brissett — found Simi Fehoko on a fade route in the end zone for Fehoko's second touchdown of preseason.

Read more about Love's electric debut here.

AZ 14, LV 7

Second Quarter: Fernando Mendoza Hits First NFL TD

Mendoza, who was given the keys to the car after Cousins exited action in the first, tossed his first NFL touchdown to receiver Jack Bech to level the score with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

FERNANDO MENDOZA FIRST RAIDERS TD



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/G8F3FQt60C — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

LV 14, AZ 14

Second Quarter: Jalen Brooks Reels in TD Right Before Half

Brooks, who has been a camp standout, is fighting for a roster spot in Arizona. His consistent ability to make plays was again on display — this time in the end zone to put the Cardinals back into the lead with just 17 seconds remaining.

Gardner Minshew threw a dime. Jalen Brooks caught it and celebrated.



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2vlsdSFK6A — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

AZ 21, LV 14

Third Quarter: Chase Bisontis Hits Turf With Injury

On the first drive of the third quarter, Bisontis saw a Raiders defensive player roll into his left leg — causing him to hit the ground with what was later ruled to be a left knee injury. We're still awaiting offical word on what his long-term outlook is, but it certainly doesn't appear to be good.

You can read more about the injury here.

The two sides swapped missed kicks and a turnover on downs before Arizona ran the clock out.

AZ 27, LV 14