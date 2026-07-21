Cardinals Have 2 QB Contract Standoffs; They Both Want the Same Thing

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals report to training camp tomorrow (July 22) with two massive contracts still unresolved at the quarterback position.

Jacoby Brissett and Carson Beck are running out of time to arrive to State Farm Stadium with their desired deals in place. As of now, Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.

Brissett is under contract through the end of 2026, though he's been holding out for much of the offseason in hopes of getting more guaranteed money on a reworked deal.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the two sides are still at a stalemate.

"The Arizona Cardinals do not have their starting quarterback under a contract he would want to play under," Rapoport said.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: A look at a few key pre-training camp storylines, focusing on the #AZCardinals and the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/umbyWxFeEj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2026

Brissett's current contains just shy of $2 million in guarantees, which is well below the number for starting quarterbacks across the league. The problem? Arizona reportedly told Brissett this offseason he would be the starter, which set the precedent for contract talks.

Brissett, when a reworked deal is in place, is expected to begin the season for Arizona as their starter — though the likelihood he finishes as their starter is low with Beck in the picture.

Beck, the Cardinals' third-round pick, is also looking to squeeze guaranteed money out of the Cardinals. NFL draft picks outside of the first round don't have their deals fully guaranteed, though Beck plays a premium position and is hoping to set a precedent for the future.

The NFL uses a rookie scale system for their contracts, so language and amount of guaranteed money within the deal are practically the only roadblocks to getting a deal done.

Beck isn't alone in his fight, however. All four quarterbacks taken in the first two days of the NFL Draft in Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Drew Allar and Beck have yet to put pen to paper.

The six remaining 2026 drafted rookies not yet under contract:

• All 4 QBs taken in the first two days (Mendoza, Simpson, Beck, Allar)

• Jermod McCoy, who was projected to be drafted much higher before injury concerns emerged

• Gabe Jacas https://t.co/Cpjt5xFuqe — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) July 16, 2026

Beck is more than likely to show up to Day 1 festivities without a new deal than Brissett, though it is intriguing to see exactly who will budge first between organization and player on both fronts.

Brissett, 33 years old, is surely playing his final year in Arizona while Beck could potentially be an option for their future franchise quarterback spot.

There's varying levels of urgency for the Cardinals to strike deals with both before festivities begin. While Arizona reports on July 22, their first actual practice of 2026's training camp session won't be until July 23.