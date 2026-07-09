Cardinals Stars Send Strong Message by Working Out With Jacoby Brissett

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to report to training camp in just under two weeks with one of their biggest questions still unsolved.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Cardinals entering 2026 with no clear goal or timeline established for a resolution. Brissett was not a participant during mandatory minicamp and was not present during offseason team activities.

He did get some work in with notable Cardinals weapons in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, according to his social media.

Several of Arizona Cardinals’ skill players visited quarterback Jacoby Brissett in South Florida to train for a few days, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride.



Brissett is in a contract dispute with Arizona and missed OTAs as a result. pic.twitter.com/Gwkv5LLNhU — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 9, 2026

Brissett is in search of more guaranteed money, according to ESPN. He does not want more years added to a contract that expires at the end of 2026. Only $1.5 million remains guaranteed for Brissett.

For comparison, free agent signing and projected backup Gardner Minshew is set to make more this coming season.

Arizona reportedly told Brissett earlier in the offseason he would be the starter after the veteran started the final 12 games of 2025 in place of an injured Kyler Murray.

McBride — Arizona's top weapon and one of the best tight ends in football — was vocal in his support of Brissett, who stood on the field during minicamp but did not participate in what was effectively a hold-in.

“Guys are excited that he was here," said McBride.

"Guys want him here. Obviously would love to have him in the building. He’s working through somethings on his own so we totally understand that. You can just tell the presence that he brought today being in the building was awesome."

The Cardinals and Brissett will likely want to get something done before the team's July 22 report date. What entails for a new Brissett deal remains to be seen, though Arizona may ultimately end up giving a few more million in guarantees to steady the boat.

Between Minshew's presence and the arrival of third-round pick Carson Beck, many are hesitant to pay Brissett with two other capable quarterbacks on the roster. Coming off a 3-14 season with no foreseeable success in 2026 also takes some wind out of Brissett's sails.

Still, the NFL is a business, and the 33-year-old Brissett is staring down what's likely his final opportunity to secure some chunk of guaranteed money and starting experience all in the same swing.

The Cardinals reportedly have been willing to work with Brissett on a new deal. That line of thought likely hasn't changed over the course of summer.