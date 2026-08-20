Cardinals Reveal QB Plan vs. Cowboys With Carson Beck Decision Made

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in preseason action this weekend, marking their only home game of the exhibition slate.

Despite having an established starting quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, the Cardinals' quarterback position has seen plenty of intrigue through the offseason thanks to Brissett's contract holdout, the addition of free agent signing Gardner Minshew and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck looming in the mix.

Ahead of Saturday, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur met with reporters and detailed the quarterback plan against Dallas.

Brissett will not play, according to LaFleur. Minshew will be starting the first half, if not the beginning of the third quarter. Beck "most likely" will not play on Saturday while Kedon Slovis is set to play clean-up.

More on each passer:

Jacoby Brissett

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett has played in one preseason game, going 5/5 against the Raiders for 44 yards and one touchdown pass.

Brissett is the obvious starter, at least for the beginning of the season, after Arizona handed him $15 million in guaranteed money for the last year of his contract. The early indications from camp and the minor preseason stint we saw were strong, though he's still catching back up to the offense.

"I'm catching up," Brissett told reporters after missing OTAs, minicamp and the first days of training camp due to the holdout. "I feel like I have made leaps and bounds."

Gardner Minshew

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) takes the snap against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minshew featured in the win over Las Vegas last weekend, competing 14 of 16 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders.

Minshew, as of now, is listed as QB2 on the team's depth chart and likely would be the first man up if Brissett needs replaced during action. His willingness to extend plays and push the ball downfield makes for an exciting brand of football, though sometimes turnovers do come back to haunt him.

Carson Beck

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beck played in the Hall of Fame Game, impressing the entire country on a national spotlight after going 15 of 19 for 188 yards and one touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

The rookie suffered a ribs injury in Canton, however, and was a late scratch from preseason action in Las Vegas last week. After not throwing at all this week in preperation for Dallas, his absence was expected.

Kedon Slovis

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) throws a pass during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slovis is the only Cardinals quarterback to have played in both preseason games so far. He's competed 16 of 19 passes for 181 yards and one passing touchdown in total.

Slovis is likely going to be pretty active in the final two games for the Cardinals, given he's not a starter and is likely going to be waived ahead of 53-man roster cuts. However, he's operated well within LaFleur's system and could be auditioning for a role elsewhere through the NFL.