Cardinals Lose 2 Players to Injured Reserve

ARIZONA — In a span of two days, the Arizona Cardinals lost two players to injured reserve.

Cornerback Jaden Davis and defensive lineman PJ Mustipher are heading to IR in moves made official by the team this week.

While Davis wasn't projected to make the Cardinals' final 53-man roster, Mustipher was heavily in the mix as a rotational piece in the trenches.

To replace the respective losses, Arizona signed defensive lineman Brodric Martin and cornerback Quinton Newsome.

More on each new Cardinals player from their respective press releases:

Brodric Martin

"Martin (6-5, 330) has played in six career games (one start) and has four tackles after entering the league with Detroit as a third-round selection (96th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft from Western Kentucky.

"He played in five games with the Lions over his first two seasons in the league and appeared in one game with Pittsburgh in 2025 while also spending time on the Raiders active roster and the Chiefs practice squad. Martin will wear jersey #98."

Quinton Newsome

"Newsome (6-0, 185) most recently played with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL and appeared in 10 games where he totaled 43 tackles (34 solo), two tackles for loss, a half sack, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"He entered the NFL in 2024 with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent from Nebraska and spent parts of the last two seasons on the practice squad of the Broncos. While in college, Newsome appeared in 53 games (35 starts) and recorded 149 tackles (94 solo), seven tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 18 passes defensed, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Newsome will wear jersey #30."

Cardinals Could Have More Injury News Coming Soon

The Cardinals have been mostly healthy, though this week has seen the physicality ramped up — along with injuries. Most notably, Walter Nolen III walked away with an injury during yesterday's practice.

Arizona has an off-day today before returning to practice tomorrow on Sunday, Aug. 2.