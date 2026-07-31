Cardinals Camp Notebook: Marvin Harrison Jr. Responds With Best Practice Yet

GLENDALE — What a response from Marvin Harrison Jr. after so much noise around him this week.

The Arizona Cardinals' former No. 4 pick has been the subject of plenty negative headlines and social media posts following a drop this past week in practice, though Harrison had perhaps his best outing of training camp on Friday.

Harrison won one-on-one battles, got open, caught the ball and knifed up-field for some yards after the catch as well. Practically since the drop earlier this week, Harrison's found a different gear — and that's great news for Cardinals fans.

More from today:

Friday Note-Cards

Before practice, the Cardinals put cornerback Jaden Davis on injured reserve. Davis was spotted walking off the field earlier this week with an injury. To take his place, Arizona signed Quinton Newsome.

Injuries didn't stop there, as Walter Nolen III was hobbling and later went to the locker room. Joey Blount also suffered an injury and exited action. Both are unknown at this point in time.

Arizona's offense rebounded after a considerable down day yesterday. Tyler Allgeier added some second team work to his resume today (while also doing first team) while Jeremiyah Love continued to be mixed in. Bam Knight got some second team reps while Trey Benson wasn't quite featured until the end.

There was a scuffle between Paris Johnson Jr. and Will Johnson during red zone work. Paris kicked Will out on a screen pass and the two got into a heated skirmish that was eventually broken up.

Andrew Billing and Roy Lopez were two big winners of one-on-one drills today.

Kei'Trel Clark had multiple pass break-ups today during team drills. The cornerback competition in Arizona is stiff from top to bottom.

Andrew Wingard seemingly has the edge over Dadrion Taylor-Demerson for starting safety duties opposite of Budda Baker, just based on snaps with the first team — but it's close. The same can be said for the inside linebacker job with Cody Simon and Jack Gibbens.

Quote of the Day

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on using a running back by committee approach:

"Not one running back can take all 65 snaps," LaFleur told reporters ahead of practice.

"We've seen that story when guys are a little bit overloaded, and whether it hurts them in one year, I think over time — one year, two years, or whatever it is — being able to split those guys up to one, keep them fresh throughout that game, but two, keep them as healthy as they can for 17 games is the appropriate way to go."

Video Highlights

What's Next?

The Cardinals have a scheduled off-day on Saturday before returning on Sunday.