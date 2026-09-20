Cardinals Lose Starting CB to Toe Injury vs Seahawks

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals are losing starting cornerback Max Melton for the rest of their Week 2 battle against the Seattle Seahawks, the team confirmed.

The Cardinals' starting boundary corner was injured at some point in the third quarter of action, though it's not known exactly when.

Melton was in man coverage on Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during his second touchdown reception of the day.

Kei'Trel Clark is likely to fill his spot when three cornerbacks are needed. Denzel Burke and Will Johnson will play on the boundary during base defense packages.

The Seahawks are currently up 17-7 in the third quarter as of publish. Melton leaves with three tackles, one for a loss.

More on Cardinals Losing CB Max Melton

Melton rebounded nicely after a up-and-down 2025 season by showing out in the Cardinals' Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, emerging as the only defender for either team with multiple pass break-ups.

He did leave with an ankle injury last week, though he practiced all week and was activated after initially being questionable.

His speed and willingness to get his nose dirty in run support has made him a coaching favorite. The Cardinals knew they'd face a tough test against the Seahawks this week, though losing Melton doesn't do them any favors in an already thin Cardinals cornerback room.

"It's such a challenge. It's a challenge schematically, and it's one thing even if you feel good about what you're doing schematically (but) then you actually have to go do it against their players," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Seattle during the week.

"That's a whole other issue. Just a ton of respect and not trying to put them on the pedestal, but they were, in my opinion, one of the best defenses probably this league has ever seen last year."