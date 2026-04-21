Secrets don't make friends, but they sure could make an NFL draft night trade happen between two divisional rivals.

The Arizona Cardinals are strongly looking to trade down off the third overall pick, which has been noted for some time now. Whether that actually comes to fruition when they're on the clock remains to be seen — though that's not the only trade buzz surrounding the organization.

Arizona also owns the No. 34 pick, which is the second pick in round two of draft festivities. The Cardinals have been heavily rumored to be eying a trade-up back into the first, potentially for quarterback Ty Simpson.

Perhaps an NFC West rival will be of service.

Seahawks, Cardinals Could Strike Draft Day Trade

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider met with reporters ahead of the draft and didn't mince words on what the team could look to be doing with the No. 32 pick, which is the last in the first round.

“It’s no secret, with four picks, we’ll be looking to trade back (from 32).” Schneider said.

What it would cost Arizona to move up just two picks wildly depends on what the two general managers would be willing to negotiate on.

While it is only two selections, the Cardinals could be paying a bit extra on top of a typical price tag just for the sake of getting into the first round, which is before the chaos officially ends on night one. Getting a fifth-year option on a contract — especially at quarterback — could prove pivotal, though Arizona may have to add some extra juice to the deal considering Seattle's a divisional rival.

Would the Seahawks move down with the Cardinals and allow them to take a potential franchise quarterback? Not without a cherry on top of the deal.

"When you're talking about moving up (to) wherever that round is, I think really that's a little bit more clear cut at least. If you're sitting there and you're saying, ‘Hey, there's three guys on our board, we're eight picks out.’ You probably feel pretty good about one of those three guys making it in those eight picks," Ossenfort told reporters last week when asked about the process of moving up into the draft order.

"Then you start talking about if there's one guy that's left at a level that you would feel comfortable taking and we're still eight picks out. Well, now we better think about what it is going to cost us to jump up if we want to make sure to get this guy. Then that's when you have to weigh the cost of that versus staying and being kind of skunked and not having somebody that you're comfortable with taking at that pick. There's a lot that goes into it and I think those discussions typically don't happen until Thursday, Friday, Saturday when those options become reality because everything's just an idea right now."

According to various pick value trade charts, the Cardinals would pay roughly a fourth-round pick to make a move up to 32 on top of giving up 34.